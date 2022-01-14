Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order studio is working on a new game, but it's not Titanfall 3

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order developer Respawn Entertainment is working on a new secret project, however, fans of the Titanfall series shouldn't get their hopes up, according to a new report.

This has all come about after Respawn creative director Mohammad Alavi, who was heading up the new game, announced that he would leave the games industry after more than 18 years. Most notably, he worked as a designer on the All Ghillied Up level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the No Russian level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

As reported by VentureBeat , Alavi's exit will not mean that Respawn's new project is shelved, with parent company EA looking to release the game sometime in either 2024 or 2025. It's also believed that the new game will not be Titanfall 3, something fans of the series have been calling for since the previous entry's launch back in October 2016.

"I've had the fortune of working and learning from the most talented devs and helping create franchises I'm very proud of (Titanfall and Apex Legends). Today's bitter sweet: I'm excited about my next adventure, but I'm sad about leaving behind a family. It's the end of an era." wrote Alavi (via Twitter ).

Respawn is currently working on a follow up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and ongoing content for battle royale mega-hit Apex Legends, in conjunction with this mysterious new title, according to people familiar with the matter. What is known is that it's thought to be a triple-A first-person shooter with "mobility" and "style" being cited as goals for its design.

Respawn is next scheduled to launch Apex Legends on mobile sometime in 2022. Aside from this, there's a chance that the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might be announced as part of Star Wars Day on May 4th later this year. Although, that's purely speculation.