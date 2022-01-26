Sony PS5 owners just got a cool new update – here's what it does

A new PlayStation 5 update is currently rolling out worldwide, adding the option to auto-upload screenshots and videos captured on the PS5 to the PlayStation mobile app.

It's a hugely handy feature, allowing users to access their collection of images and clips taken in-game without the hassle of uploading the content to social media before then downloading it to their smartphone. Trust me, it goes a long way for reviewers and content creators trying to get hold of one specific image but not wanting to post it to their following.

Reports of the new update started appearing across social media (via Twitter ) with those in North America seemingly being granted access first. The feature was originally beta-tested for PS5 players in Canada and Japan in October last year but is now finally making its way out to all territories.

This a thing now omg! #PS5Share #ps5 #Playstation #PsShare pic.twitter.com/QOX1J7bLhEJanuary 25, 2022 See more

"Automatically upload your latest screenshots and video clips, and view them on PlayStation App," reads the message. To find out whether the update has reached your area, head on over to the Media Gallery on your PS5 console and the prompt should appear.

Any images auto-uploaded to the PS5 mobile app will be available for 14 days with video clips being limited to three minutes or less. The auto-upload setting can be changed at any time within Captures and Broadcasts on your PS5 console.