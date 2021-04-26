Snag a 4L air fryer for just AU$59 in this week’s eBay Tuesday deals

Air fryers seem to be the new must-have kitchen gadget. There are books, YouTube videos and even Facebook groups, all dedicated to sharing recipes that can be made with an air fryer. And for tomorrow’s eBay Tuesdays, you can get one on the cheap.

The weekly sale event delivers deep discounts on select items, and tomorrow (April 27), eBay Australia will drop a limited-time deal on the Kitchen Couture 4.2L air fryer, slashing the price to AU$59. That’s down from its retail price of AU$129, saving you a solid AU$70.

As with all eBay Tuesday deals, it’s only available to eBay Plus members. So, if you’d like to see this cooking gadget on your kitchen counter, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of the service and still be eligible for tomorrow’s deals.

The deal will launch at 12pm AEST on April 27, and 500 units will be available in total. We’ve seen items sell out in a matter of minutes during previous eBay Tuesday sales, so chances are you’ll need to be quick to snag one.

That’s not all that’ll be available though. If you’re a gin-drinker, a 700mL bottle of Forty Spotted Classic Gin will be available to snap up for AU$49. Produced by Tasmanian distillers, this bottle of Forty Spotted gin would usually set you back AU$75.

This deal is also landing on eBay’s site at 12pm AEST on April 27, and a total of 400 bottles will be available to Plus subscribers.

Looking to keep your feet warm and cosy as winter approaches? eBay is practically giving away sets of genuine Aus Wooli Ugg slippers for AU$19 a pop. There’ll be 500 pairs available in total, and they’ll be landing on site tomorrow at 12pm AEST.

If those deals aren’t for you, eBay’s also giving Plus members access to 15% off over 30 million items. The offers will be available on eBay’s sale homepage tomorrow from 10am AEST, Plus members will just need the code PLUSFL15.

Recap: what’s available?

Here’s a quick overview of all the major deals for Tuesday, April 27, as part of the eBay Tuesdays weekly deals: