Should I buy the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL?

A device that promises silky smooth legs in just four weeks, the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL is a game-changer when it comes to long-lasting hair removal at home. But does it live up to its reputation?

We check out the features to find out exactly how it works to help you determine if it's right for you!

WHO IS THE Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL FOR?

This IPL device is for anyone who is bored with all other methods of hair removal and wants to try something more permanent. If you’ve ever had or considered laser hair removal but didn’t want to pay salon prices, then the Braun 5001 Silk-Expert IPL could be your miracle beauty tool.

It’s definitely one of the pricier IPL devices on the market, but Braun is a reputable brand and this particular model boasts just eight minutes of treatment for four weeks to see results, which is much quicker than some of the other IPL brands out there. If you’re ready to invest in effective hair removal, then check out exactly how this IPL device works below.

(Image credit: Braun)

SHOULD YOU BUY THE Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL: KEY FEATURES

Using IPL technology (Intense Pulsed Light), this hair-removal device works by targeting hair at the root to stop regrowth. It features SensoAdapt Technology, which identifies your skin tone and adjusts the strength of the light to suit your skin and hair pigment, providing pain-free hair removal in minutes.

IPL technology has been developed and approved by dermatologists and is safe for the skin, working effectively for most skin and hair types. In order to get the best results, you should shave or wax before each IPL treatment. The Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL also comes with a Gillette Venus razor so you can make sure you’re fully prepped to get the best results from your home treatments.

The device has three speed settings: normal, gentle, and extra gentle, which can vary depending on the area you are treating. You can use this device on your legs, underarms, bikini area, and even on your face as the 10 energy levels will adjust the intensity based on your skin tone. Unlike other brands, this device only has one attachment which can be used for all areas of the body, which makes it much more convenient when wanting to treat multiple areas in one go.

Braun suggests that the legs can be treated in around 10 minutes, with visible hair reduction in as little as three to four months. The device is mains powered so you’ll always get maximum power in your treatments, and you’ll also be able to download the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 app which can help you plan your treatments and track the results.

In terms of design, it looks pretty and has an ergonomic shape which makes it easy to handle and move around the skin. It also comes with a handy carry case for storing it away when not in use.

(Image credit: Braun)

SHOULD YOU BUY THE Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL: THE DOWNSIDES

As with all IPL devices, this one does only work with certain skin and hair types and is not suitable for grey, red, or very light blonde hair. This is due to the areas having less melanin to absorb the light. With the price point being quite high, it’s important to check whether your skin tone and hair colour are compatible with this product. There is of course no guarantee that this product will work perfectly for you, so if you have very sensitive skin, it's best to seek professional advice before investing.

The device is mains powered with corded use only, which could be a pain compared to other cordless models which give you a better range of movement, but this is counteracted with the fact it seems to be one of the faster-acting products in a wide range of IPL devices.

(Image credit: Braun)

SHOULD YOU BUY THE Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL: VERDICT

Overall, this IPL has some great reviews and offers a lot in one small device that’s comfortable and easy to use at home. If you’re looking for fast-acting, permanent results, then we think you’ll be impressed with the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL.

The £400 price tag does seem steep initially, but if you’ve had salon treatments in the past for other forms of hair removal, you may find that making this investment upfront will save you lots of time and money in the future.

