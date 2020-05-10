Samsung Galaxy S20 deal delivers phone FREE with MASSIVE data

There are phone deals and then there are barnstorming phone deals like this new Samsung S20 deals from Affordable Mobiles.

The phone deal delivers the Galaxy S20 for free up-front, along with a SIM plan from the UK's fastest mobile network EE, and that SIM plan delivers big.

We're talking 125GB of data to burn each and every month, as well as unlimited minutes and calls. In addition, the deal comes with free delivery, Apple Music for six months and BT Sport for three months free, too.

In our Samsung Galaxy S20 review we called the phone a "true Android powerhouse" before concluding that it "is, without shadow of doubt, an excellent flagship smartphone." That is why we find this deal so easy to recommend.

Samsung Galaxy S20 | EE | 125GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £46 | 24 months | Available now

You can compare this phone deal to the best on the market in our best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals chart below. This chart shows the very best S20 deals from all of the UK's retailers and networks, meaning it is super easy for you to see exactly how good a deal is.

It's also great as you can view the phone deals both with SIM and SIM free, as well as sort them according to a variety of factors such as price, network and contract lenght.