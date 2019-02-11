Samsung Galaxy S10 OIS selfie snapper with 10MP sensor leaks alongside battery details

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has leaked again ahead of its official reveal next week, when pre-orders are also confirmed to become available. The latest report comes hot on the heels of a new leaked image that revealed the long-rumoured in-display fingerprint scanner, has spilled new details about the selfie camera and battery life, among other things.

Samsung Galaxy S10 will be announced on-stage during the next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 20, 2019. The event will also see an official reveal for the long-rumoured foldable Galaxy X handset, Samsung has teased.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Fold review (early verdict): we're sold on the fold

According to an insider source of GMSArena, the S10 is going to get some serious new specs. The source, which claims to have seen the S10, S10e and S10 Plus says they're all getting a brand new Super AMOLED display with 10-bit colour support.

The punch hole screen design will allegedly house a 10MP selfie camera which packs in Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dual pixel autofocus and 4K video capture.

Previous rumours suggested the new ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner would take up the whole bottom chunk of the screen allowing you to pop your finger anywhere to unlock. This source says that's not the case and it's actually in one area. Although, on the plus side, it was noted that this worked faster than traditional versions of this tech.

Also leaked was the battery that should appear in the Galaxy S10 Plus which is expected to be a whopping 4,100 mAh unit. That should also feature reverse wireless charging allowing you to charge other devices, like Bluetooth headphones potentially, from it.

Super Slo Mo video has also been improved apparently and can now capture 0.4 – 0.8 seconds rather than the current 0.2 – 0.4 seconds.

The colours have also leaked as White, Blue, Teal and Vivid Blue, all of which come with a metallic finish and a "hint of crystal shimmer". Fancy.