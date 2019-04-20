Stunning Samsung Galaxy Note 10 video will leave you itching to upgrade

Samsung is tipped to launch a brand-new entry into its productivity-focused Galaxy Note series in a few months. The next-generation handset will borrow a number of the design features introduced with the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus earlier this year, as well as building upon the Galaxy Note 9 from last summer.

Ahead of the launch, popular YouTube channel Concept Creator has shared a lavish, glossy product video that reveals what the Galaxy Note 10 could look like. And if this video, which is based on the latest rumours and whispers, is any indication about what the final flagship hardware will look like – this will be a stunning smartphone.

You can watch the unofficial reveal on YouTube, or in the embedded player below:

Concept Creator has created a gorgeous video which showcases some of the biggest changed tipped to be coming to the next entry in the Galaxy Note range. The video shows the Infinity-O style display on the Note 10. Unlike some previous rumours, which pointed to the Galaxy Note 10 getting the same dual selfie treatment as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Concept Creator has imagined the handset with a single front-facing lens in the centre of the screen reminiscent of the OnePlus 6T.

As you'd expect from Samsung, there's a dual-curved display on the front, and a curved glass rear case to enable wireless charging and the new PowerShare feature, which enables other Qi-compatible devices to charge from the back of the handset.

As we've seen rumoured time and time again, Samsung looks set to bring the same quadruple camera set-up that will feature on the Galaxy S10 5G to the next Galaxy Note. With the Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung has included an advanced hQVGA 3D-depth sensing camera designed to improve the artificial bokeh-style blur behind the subject in Live Focus photos, as well as bringing the effect to video for the first time.

The new depth-sensing camera will also enable new Augmented Reality (AR) modes and effects in the future, Samsung has promised.

Unfortunately, the Concept Creator video doesn't detail any of the hotly-anticipated improvements set to come to the S-Pen stylus, which added a swathe of new functionality with the introduction of Bluetooth last time around.

Inside the Galaxy Note 10, we're expecting to see a serious specs bump – with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Samsung-designed Exynos 9820 likely to be aboard the Note 10 for super-fast processing , video editing, and better battery life.