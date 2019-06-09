Samsung Galaxy Note 10: leak shows even entry level model looks stunning

It's been a blockbuster week for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks, we've learnt the 3.5mm headphone port will likely be ditched this year, the price rise we can expect from the next-generation handset, and finally, the design of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

And unbelievably, that's not the end of the leaks. Serial tipster @OnLeaks has shared a first look at the entry-level Galaxy Note 10, sometimes referred to as Galaxy Note 10e. The high-resolution images, published in collaboration with 91Mobiles, reveal the trademark dual-curved glass design we've come to expect from Samsung.

As previously rumoured, it looks like Samsung will tweak the Infinity-O design, bringing the hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera from the top right-hand corner, where it appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus.

The handset also looks set to ditch the gently-rounded corners seen on the Galaxy Note 9 in favour of much cleaner lines. In fact, there are so many sharp angles on the Note 10, it looks like the handset could stand on its own when placed upright on a flat surface. This is much closer to the design of the rival Huawei P30 Pro, which has a flat edge on the top and bottom of the chassis.

Prolific tipster @OnLeaks has a solid track record when it comes to unannounced hardware because these leaks are based on CAD models, which are used during the manufacturing process to map out the dimensions and provide third-party accessory designers with the design ahead of the release date.

According to the high-resolution renders, the Note 10 display will measure 6.3-inches and will sport a QHD+ resolution. Like the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, the Note 10 will have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded beneath the glass display.

Flipping the handset over, it appears the Exynos 9820-powered Note 10 has a triple camera set-up in a vertical alignment, positioned in the top left-hand corner of the rear panel. That's a dramatic change from the Note 9, where the camera is positioned horizontally.

A SIM card slot and an IR blaster can be found at the top of the Note 10, with a USB-C port at the bottom. Unfortunately, there's no 3.5mm headphone port in this design.

According to these renders, Samsung will drop its dedicated Bixby button – with the power button found on the left side of the chassis, positioned just below the volume.

Earlier rumours of Samsung dropping all physical buttons from the Note 10 in favour of capacitive touch areas on the side of the chassis haven't come true. Samsung is believed to have ditched the design because it didn't meet its rigorous standards.

Provided that Samsung sticks with its typical launch schedule, the Galaxy Note 10 will launch in August. As always, nothing is confirmed until it's announced by Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh on-stage during the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Lead Image Credit: OnLeaks