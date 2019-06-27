Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro sizes unmasked in new images

Another day, another Galaxy Note 10 leak. There has already been a steady stream of leaked information around the flagship smartphone, which is due to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 7. Samsung is widely-tipped to launch two separate models in the Galaxy Note 10 series – a first for the series. One of these will be a more affordable twist (similar to the Galaxy S10e in the Galaxy S10 series), while the other will have a larger screen, bigger battery and a more advanced camera.

The difference in size between these two Note 10 models has been unmasked in a new leak from prolific tipster @UniverseIce, which claims to have shared a protective cover for the glass displays that will be used in the forthcoming phone.

According to the leakster, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch and 6.75-inch AMOLED display, respectively. Even though we've only seen the screen in a single leaked image, it's still possible to get a sense of just how massive that 6.75-inch Note 10 Pro screen will be.

Elsewhere, it's clear the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro will have the same dual-curved glass display seen on the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10 5G.

Compare the size of Note10 and Note Pro pic.twitter.com/XWsEEDVjY1June 18, 2019

Unfortunately, the leaked glass component doesn't confirm earlier reports that Samsung is looking to tweak the Infinity-O display design this time around.

What it does seemingly confirm is that the Galaxy Note 10 series will get the same optical in-screen fingerprint sensor that Samsung included in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. That's because the leaked Note 10 screen protectors has a small cut-out for the sensor, which can struggle to work through some materials – but is more secure and works with a wet screen or finger, unlike the optical variants.

Both Note 10 and Note 10 Pro will be available in 5G versions, reports claim.

As you'd expect from a flagship handset from Samsung, every variant will be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset or Exynos 9820, depending on the market. A next-generation S-Pen stylus – which added Bluetooth so that it could function as a remote last year – is also expected, as is new zoom functionality. The Note 10 will also ditch the 3.5mm audio port, sources claim.