GIANT 4K TV deal: Get an 82-inch Samsung TV for less than half price

Huge-screen 4K TVs are among the most desired buys this year, but when you take a look at the best 80+ inch TVs, the price tends to be a big as the televisions themselves. But not with this beastly 82-inch 4K TV deal.

You can get the Samsung UE82RU8000 for £1,599 right now, which is £200 cheaper than the best price it's been recently, and a full £1,900 lower than its original price of £3,499.

It doesn't use Samsung's highest-end QLED panel tech, but it's bright enough to make HDR movies pop, and produce engaging and rich colours. Handily, that's all paired with a smart TV platform that includes all the latest and greatest services – there are no cut corners here.

Most importantly, given the size, its picture processor does an excellent job of making things look sharp on the 4K screen, so you'll actually be making the most of its size. It's great at upscaling HD to 4K, and it handles motion well too, so fast-moving scenes won't turn into a wall-size blur.

The Samsung UE82RU8000 is a gigantic 82-inch TV, using Samsung's Dynamic Crystal display tech for impressive HDR contrast and rich colours. The AI processor makes everything look great on it, while a Game Enhancer mode also keeps response time quick for gaming. The smart platform comes ready for all the popular streaming services. It's on offer at Crampton & Moore, a specialist AV store that's been around for over 50 years.View Deal

For those who want a giant screen for gaming, the inclusion of Samsung's Game Enhancer mode to keep lag down will be welcome.

The TV also has pretty good sound – we'd still recommend picking up one of the best soundbars to give yourself an audio experience as giant as the picture, but it stands firm on its own.

