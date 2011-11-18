Pure Contour 100Di iPhone and iPod dock out today

Pure's latest iPod dock aims to prove that small can still be mighty, offering up a convenient form-factor with some hefty audio-credentials inside...

The Pure Contour 100Di is out today offering the possibility of having an all-in-one device that will take the music from your iPad 2 or iPhone 4S and convert it into sweet sweet audio waves.

Packed with features the 100Di isn't just a premium digital radio, it has a revolving dock that sits stylishly above the display, swiveling round when you push it in to reveal the iPod dock. Connecting to pretty much any iDevice you can think of the 100Di will throw your song title's and artists over to its display so you don't have to keep accessing the iPhone 4S to find out.

If you download the free Pure Lounge app onto your iPhone the Contour also then becomes a fully-functioning internet radio giving you access to thousands of internet radio stations, on-demand content, podcasts and Pure's Ambient Sounds collection.

Priced at £99.99 the Pure Contour is out now for you to get your mits on, is it the iPod dock for you? Let us know what you think via the comments box below...