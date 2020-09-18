PS5 cross-gen games won't be held back by PS4 – here's the proof

The PS5 event this week was a tantalising showcase of some of the next-gen titles coming to the console, with new gameplay from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and Final Fantasy XVI.

Sony confirmed the PS5 launch line-up and price for the games afterwards, but fans were confused at the news that some of the titles touted for next-gen will also be coming to the PS4, raising concerns that they might be held back by current-gen tech – in fact, it was the same criticism Microsoft received over the Xbox Series X's backwards compatibility.

But Sony has cleared up the situation, and it's not as bad as you think.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan explained that cross-gen games won't be held back by the PS4, and that they'll utilise all of the new tech at their disposal to provide the next-gen experience that was promised.

"No one should be disappointed. The PS5 versions of those games are built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5 feature set, and we have an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 versions for free.

"It’s about people having choice. I’m really quite pleased about the situation."

Over on the PlayStation blog, Ryan detailed the "upgrade path" saying:

"The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive."

So fans worries should be put to rest, knowing that cross-gen titles won't be compromised on the PS5 because of the PS4. Don't forget to take a look at all of the confirmed PS5 games so far to get even more hyped for the new hardware.

