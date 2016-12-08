PS4 with Uncharted 4 and Skyrim Special Edition for £209.99 is our T3 Deal of the Day (it's TODAY ONLY)

T3 Deals is the go-to destination for all the best prices on tech and games on the internet.

Our deal of the day!

No, you're not seeing things. That is a 500GB PS4 Slim with Uncharted 4 and Skyrim Special Edition for £209.99. £209.99. But you'll need to act fast and enter the code GAMESRADAR at the checkout …

This exclusive PS4 deal runs until 00.00 GMT (i.e. midnight) on Friday, December 9th.

That gives you less than 36 hours to snap up this bargain PS4 bundle while stocks last. We couldn't find a cheaper console + games deal anywhere else.

Today's best TV deals

JVC LT-50C550 50" LED TV now £279 at Currys

Samsung HW-J355 120W Soundbar with Bluetooth & External Sub now £109 at Tesco Direct



Today's best gaming deals

PS4 Pro 1TB Console now £329.86 at ShopTo.Net

Quantum Break On Xbox One now £14.99 at Game

Fallout 4 On Xbox One now £14.99 at Amazon UK

Sniper Elite III On PS4 now £15.85 at ShopTo.Net

Dishonored 2 Limited Edition on Xbox One now £29.86 at ShopTo.Net

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition on PS4 now £24.99 at Smyths Toys

Today's best gadget deals

Canon EOS M10 Compact System Camera, Wide-angle Zoom Lens & Pancake Lens Bundle now £329 at Currys

Sony MDR-V150 Headphones with DJ Reversible Earcups - Black now £9 at Tesco Direct

LG K4 Blue + Beats EP Headphones now £99 at EE Mobile

Today's best computing deals

MSI GP62 6QF "Leopard Pro" 1087UK 15.6-Inch FHD Gaming Notebook (Black) - (Intel Core i7 6700HQ, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, 1TB Storage, GTX 960M Graphics Card, Windows 10) now £842.88 at Amazon UK

