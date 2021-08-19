Pokémon Unite is coming to mobile next month

Pokémon Unite will launch on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store on September 22, bringing the mobile battle arena to smartphones across the world. Unite launched on Nintendo Switch back in July this year.

The game sees players take on the character of one Pokémon and one of two teams to battle it out with others in the custom arena. Successful battles see your Pokémon grow and evolve, gaining new moves. You can also hold up to three items to aid in your battles – all of which can also be upgraded using gems.

The energy you collect from each one-on-one battle has to then be deposited in the goal zones to count toward your team’s score. This is a free-to-play game and as such, offers lots of opportunities for micro-transactions for gems to help you upgrade faster or buy outfits for your trainer and Pokémon.

(Image credit: Pokemon / Nintendo)

This freemium model has proved popular for many apps and games, giving those willing to pay an easier route to victory – and some argue, the only route to victory. For those that want to get an early advantage, the game is available to pre-order (despite being free). According to the Pokémon Unite blog, if pre-orders hit 2.5 million those signed up will receive a Pikachu Unite license on launch and if it hits 5 million, everyone pre-registered will get a special festival style Pikachu Holowear.

There’s no doubt that this will be another success for the franchise, and we’ll all be once again spending every free minute trying to catch ’em all. Just remember those gem upgrades add up.

