PlayStation State of Play recap: dinosaurs and ninja turtles coming to PS5

It's time again for a look at some of the best games coming to PlayStation in the near (and not so near) future. PlayStation made it very clear in advance that today's show wouldn't cover any PSVR2 content and would focus on Japanese publishers. Many hoped this would mean more news on Final Fantasy XVI and maybe a little Harry Potter thrown in for good measure.

While neither of these came to light in the brief 20-minute showcase, we did get to see a host of new titles, including two from Square Enix, as well as updates on some other much-anticipated releases.

If you want to rewatch for yourself, you can do just that on the video below.

The event kicked off with the new release Exoprimal. This Capcom title coming next year has some crazy dinosaur battles in a ravaged inner-city setting and a team of exofighters ready to save the day. It sounds strange but the graphics look great.

Next up, more details on the Bethesda title, Ghostwire Tokyo. This dark Japanese action-horror is getting its release later this month and now has a full pre-launch trailer that is both a little disturbing and incredibly beautiful.

The trailer for Final Fantasy Origin story, Stranger of Paradise lasted less than 25 seconds but announced a new playable demo that is available now on the PlayStation store ahead of its March 18 release.

We then got to see new trailers for the upcoming Forespoken, Gundam Evolution, Gigabash and the incredibly cinematic Trek to Yomi, in all its black and white Samurai glory.

(Image credit: Sony)

My favorite of the show had to be the totally awesome addition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. The retro treasure chest includes all the classic TMNT games from the 90s, including TMNT II: The Arcade Game, TMNT III: The Manhattan Project, and TMNT IV: Turtles in Time. There's even the Street Fighter-inspired Tournament Fighters to go one-on-one with your favorite characters.

That wasn't all though. Keeping on the Street Fighter theme, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R combines is a classic fan-based fighting game and looks incredible with its Anime vibes.

Returnal has returned with an expansion in the form of Returnal Ascension, launching on March 22 with more dark but excellent graphics. Then we wrapped up with two more Square Enix games. The first, Diofield Chronicle is a strategy-based RPG game with a fantasy edge coming out later this year. The second, Valkyrie Elysium, is also a fantasy adventure based on the Valkyrie series and inspired by Ragnarok.