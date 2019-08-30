Philips Hue is gearing up to release stylish new lamps, Fugato and Centura

Philips Hue will soon expand its range of smart lighting with two new products: Fugato and Centura. Rumours of these new ranges have been swirling around online for some time, but now we've got our first look at them.

Leaked images of the as-yet unannounced Philips Hue range have surfaced online ahead of the announcement, which will likely be at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin next month.

According to the leak from our favourite German smart bulb-themed blog Smart Lights, the Philips Hue Fugato light will be capable of displaying 16 million colours and – as with the updated standard Hue bulbs – will be able to use Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone without using a hub, or a Philips Hue Bridge is it's called.

You'll still need a Hue Bridge if you want to expand to more than 10 separate Philips Hue bulbs within the same home. And if you want to control them from outside the home. And use them with 3rd party apps. And have them turn on automatically when you come home. Or use them with switches or sensors. Or sync them to music. But still... no hub! (Or just buy a hub.)

The Fugato will be available in three or four light combinations that can be fitted to the ceiling.

There's no word on pricing yet, but given that each individual Philips Hue colour bulb has an RRP of £49.99 (although Hue deals are available) it seems like this will be at the costlier end of the Philips Hue range.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Smart Light.de) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Smart Light.de) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Smart Light.de) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Smart Light.de)

As well as the Fugato, there is the new Centura. These are recessed light fittings that are designed to be used as spotlights in the house. According to the report from Smart Lights, these will be available in four different versions. Buyers will be able to pick between different shapes and borders to fit into their home.

As always, it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt. Nothing is confirmed until Philips Hue announces the new range. However, given the amount of information available and the quality of the leaked images, it seems very likely we'll see these new products on shelves worldwide soon. Stay tuned to T3 for more.