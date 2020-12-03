OnePlus 9 Pro 5G video breaks cover showing Galaxy S21 killing super phone

If there is one Android phone that already looks like it is going to take on the Samsung Galaxy S21 next year then it is the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, which thanks to a bunch of information already leaking about it, we know is going to be loaded with some very tasty phone tech.

We also have a strong feeling that the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is going to be a fierce contender in 2021 as this year OnePlus has swept all before it, with a series of superb devices that have won considerable critical acclaim.

For example, the Chinese phone maker's OnePlus 8 Pro 5G bagged both of T3's highest honors this year, winning both Phone of the Year and Gadget of the Year at the T3 Awards 2020, and thereby cementing its position as the foremost smartphone of the year.

Indeed, right now, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G sits securely in T3's best phones guide as the best premium phone on the market today.

Which is why a brand new video that shows our best look yet at the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is such big news. You can watch the video directly below:

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G depicted here in this video is the brainchild of digital artist ConceptCreator, who has created a rendered concept of the phone based on the very latest leaked information and rumors.

According to those leaks, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G will be available in two memory variants (8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB) and will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, which days ago was announced as the Snapdragon 888.

In terms of screen, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G will come with a 6.55-inch curved display, which will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Elsewhere, the phone will run Android 11 with OnePlus's Oxygen OS 11 skin on top and the handset will support OnePlus' 65W fast charging tech, too. The charging and data port will remain USB Type-C and, naturally, the phone will also support next-gen 5G network connections.

Right now there is no real concrete information on the incoming flagship's camera setup, but it is rumored that the phone will deliver a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. A third sensor is also rumored, which might be a macro or monochrome sensor.

As that stands on paper, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is going to be an absolute beast of a smartphone, loaded with the very best Android phone tech on the market today. And, as such, it will almost certainly prove incredible fierce competition for Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship, which also is slated to be coming with a similar core specification and features.

One interesting aspect to this incoming death match is the news that Samsung is folding its Galaxy Note range next year, so how that affects its S21 offering and line-up is intriguing to say the least.

Here at T3 we hope both the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra lay down some really strong showings, as despite lacking a 120Hz screen, Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are tearing it up in the market right now, and Android will need new champions to weather the 2021 Apple storm.