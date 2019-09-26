OnePlus 7T launch LIVE stream: watch OnePlus announce its iPhone 11 rival now

OnePlus just took to the the stage to launch the much-rumoured OnePlus 7T as well as the OnePlus TV. You can watch the OnePlus 7T launch event live stream below.

The OnePlus 7T launch started at 2:30 PM BST (6:30 AM PT, 9:30 AM ET and 7:00 PM IST) and should run for around an hour and a half. The OnePlus 7T was announced first, followed by the OnePlus TV which, OnePlus claims, "will redefine the smart TV experience."

How to watch the OnePlus 7T launch stream

In typical fashion, the OnePlus 7T launch event will be streamed on YouTube for fans all over the world to come together and watch the action unfold in real-time. But you don't need to head over to YouTube to tune in – we've embedded the stream below so you can watch it right here.

There isn't a whole lot we don't know already about the OnePlus 7T, which is hardly surprising considering it's leaked more times than we've had hot dinners this last couple of weeks. So if you can't make the launch event, here's what to expect.

What to expect from the OnePlus 7T launch event

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are rumoured to feature a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855+ CPU, 8GB of RAM and tri-camera on the rear (48MP + 16MP + 8MP). Although, the Pro model is said to have a larger display and a bigger battery.

It's also tipped to look a bit different, sporting a motorised pop-up front-facing camera in lieu of a notch and a periscope-style camera on the rear. Whereas, the OnePlus 7T should come with a circular camera setup and a notch-clad screen.

Image 1 of 2 The OnePlus 7T should feature a Huawei Mate 30-esque circular camera setup and a notch-infused screen, which will house the front-facing camera. That's right — this model isn't expected to feature OnePlus' famous motorised pop-up selfie camera. (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 2 of 2 While the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to feature a similar design to the OnePlus 7 — sporting OnePlus' motorised pop-up selfie camera in lieu of a notch (to make for a more immersive, all-screen user experience) and a periscope-style camera setup. (Image credit: WinFuture)

OnePlus is also expected to take the wraps off the OnePlus TV — its first foray into the world of home entertainment. And with the television set to feature a QLED screen and a bezel-less design, the company is looking to enter the market with a bang.

This should be exciting.