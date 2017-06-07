OnePlus 5 flagship killer confirmed for 20 June

OnePlus 5 is coming, that’s been confirmed by the company and now a date is set too with a 20 June reveal event.

The OnePlus 5 event will be live streamed online so everyone can find out just what this alleged flagship killer is bringing to rock the worlds of Apple and Samsung. For UK dwellers this will happen at 5pm BST on that 20 June reveal day on the OnePlus site .

So what’s in a flagship killer? The rumour mill has revealed plenty we can look forward to. The OnePlus 5 should feature a Quad HD display, Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM plus 128GB storage. That’s just the basics though, the camera is what we’re excited about.

Rumours suggest the OnePlus 5 camera will use the company’s partnership with DxO to offer a seriously impressive dual camera lens snapper. The company has already teased dual photos and asked which we think is the OnePlus 5, with one snap clearly outshining the other.

All this is good but becomes great when you consider that this is rumoured to cost just £500. Compared to weaker spec’d iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8 handsets that cost a lot more, this could be a real wonder handset.

Check back on 20 June to find out everything you need to know about the OnePlus 5.

