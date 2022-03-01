One of the best Marvel games is coming to Xbox Game Pass next week

Far: Changing Tides and Microsoft Flight Simulator (cloud) available today

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy / Xbox Game Pass
(Image credit: Square Enix / Microsoft)
Matthew Forde
By
published

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to headline Xbox Game Pass for the month of March, alongside the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud), Kentucky Route Zero, and more. 

Microsoft has once again proven why Xbox Game Pass is frequently described as "the best deal in gaming" with these new additions. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, for one, launched less than six months ago and was criminally underplayed. It was my personal pick for T3 Game of the Year due to its zany characters, strong comedic writing, 80s music and a narrative that I would argue was better than Marvel's Spider-Man. Now there's no excuse not to try it out. 

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Cloud is also a big deal because now there is no need to download the 97.2GB game. Simply play through the Xbox Cloud Gaming without the hassle of it clogging up your console's storage. A great solution. 

The full list of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass can be found below: 

  • Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) – available today 
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – March 3rd
  • Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 10th
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) – March 10th
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 10th
  • Young Souls (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 10th     

Xbox Game Pass titles set to leave the service from March 15th, include Nier: Automata, Phogs, Torchlight III and The Surge 2. There's also an update for Xbox App users on PC, granting access to choose what folders games are installed in.  

The subscription service instantly gives players access to over 100 games as well as the added bonus of playing all Xbox exclusives day-and-date on release – including, everything from Bethesda going forward. Pretty incredible, right? With Microsoft set to acquire Activision Blizzard, this could also mean Call of Duty would be included as part of that deal. 

