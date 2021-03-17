Nintendo Switch gets sweet selection of classic NEOGEO POCKET games

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have had their fair share of quality AAA games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, but the console has also become home to a massive selection of retro titles, too.

And, thanks to the launch of the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR Selection Vol.1, the Nintendo Switch just got access to even more retro goodness, with the collection delivering 10 games from the classic handheld console, including: SNK Gals Fighters, Samurai Shodown! 2, King of Fighters R-2, The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, Fatal Fury: First Contact, SNK VS. Capcom: The Match of the Millenium, Metal Slug 1st Mission, Metal Slug 2nd Mission, Dark Arms Beast Buster 1999, and Big Tournament Golf.

To see some of these titles in action on the Nintendo Switch check out the below launch video:

Here at T3 we think that much of the reason why the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, which is shortly to be joined by the Nintendo Switch Pro, has been so successful over the past four years is because it has given gamers a great way to play classic games from past console generations on the go, and right here its library has just been extended well once more.

The NEOGEO POCKET COLOR Selection Vol.1 retails for $39.99/€39.99/£39.99, so that means that you're paying roughly $4/€4/£4 for each title included. And, as a gamer who owns all of these games as well as multiple NEOGEO POCKET consoles, the list includes some of the very finest titles on the system.

Now if Vol.2 can just include top titles such as Faselelei!, Cool Boarders Pocket, and Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams I think Nintendo Switch gamers will be in retro gaming heaven.