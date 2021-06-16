New TRX KEVLAR home workout equipment range is tougher than you'll ever be

You might know TRX for being the manufacturer of the best suspension training sets on the market, same as how Bowflex is famous for its adjustable dumbbells and Fitbit for its fitness trackers. But just like those companies, TRX also manufacturers other home workout equipment, and does it pretty well too. Case in point is the new TRX KEVLAR workout equipment range, created in partnership with XD Fit, and a new digital platform called TRX Training Club.

TRX's new KEVLAR home gym equipment range includes ab sliders, power bags and an ultra-tough weighted vest, among other things. In case you were living under a rock for the last quarter of a century, kevlar is a heat-resistant, strong synthetic fiber with a high tensile strength-to-weight ratio. As a matter of fact, it's five times stronger than steel, no wonder it's often used for bulletproof vests.

Knowing all this, we can only assume the TRX KEVLAR range is durable and will be able to withstand even the most intense HIIT workouts, such as Fiit's Boss Level. The TRX Kevlar collection is focused on functional training and it can compliment bodyweight training, a.k.a. calisthenics, extremely well.

TRX Kevlar Ab Glider

While sliding discs wear out easily from constant friction against the floor, the heat-resistant kevlar-enabled TRX Kevlar Ab Glider won't. Level up every plank, lunge, push-up, mountain climber, and more by adding a sliding challenge that forces you to fire up your core (and other muscles) as you try to maintain stability, with a soft felt bottom for smooth gliding.

RRP £29.95 at TRX

TRX XD Kevlar Power Bag

TRX XD Kevlar Power Bags are stitched with a kevlar fiber cover, making them "rough, tough, and ready for even your most taxing of workouts", as TRX puts it. Better still, they are suitable for use both indoors and outdoors. Sandbags are often used for CrossFit training and can be used to workout the legs, glutes, back, arms and more.

RRP from £135.95 at TRX

TRX XD Kevlar Weight Vest

Weighted vests are the best kept secret in calisthenics circles: they are versatile and can add ample amount of resistance to your bodyweight training so you can avoid platos in your progression. The TRX XD Kevlar Weight Vest features full padding for comfort and a cross-strapping system that will prevent "shifting even through the most rigorous of movements." Stitched with durable kevlar fiber, these are available in adjustable, but pre-weighted versions.

RRP from £199.95 at TRX

TRX Training Club

The TRX Training Club is "proprietary digital platform that provides users with a dynamic, multi-faceted training experience with unlimited on-demand workouts and live classes, access to TRX personal trainers, and exclusive member discounts on TRX products." Needless to say, this all-encompassing experience won't be free but at least there is a 7-day trial so you can give it a go and see if you like it.

All you need is a TRX Suspension Trainer, such as the excellent TRX Home2, and a TRX Training Club membership.

TRX Training Club features include TRX On-Demand workouts, Live classes, virtual personal training and exclusive TRX Training Club Member Benefits, the latter which includes gear discounts and early access to new product launches. The main appeal here is probably the virtual PT option where you access TRX trainers through a private booking system for one-on-one, two-way interactive training sessions. From what I can tell, it's similar to the VAHA Smart Workout Mirror experience, minus the mega-expensive mirror.

At first, the TRX Training Club will be available "within the platform via web experience from your desktop/laptop computers" but it's said to be coming soon to the TRX App too.

TRX Training Club: pricing

The TRX Training Club is currently being offered at £19.99 per month with a 7-day free trial but when purchasing straps, you can enjoy an upgraded 30-day free access to the platform. Single LIVE classes are also available for £10 per class. Virtual Personal Training is available upon request. For more information on the TRX Training Club and TRX products, please visit TRXTraining today.