New Casio G-SQUAD PRO is Casio's first running watch powered by Wear OS by Google

New Casio G-SHOCK watch incoming! And not just any old G-SHOCK but a G-SQUAD PRO running smartwatch powered by Wear OS by Google that looks very similar to the Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 watch, released last year, but offers even more features and hopefully more precise sensors. The new smartwatch certainly has a lot of enticing features for all manners of athletes plus it pairs with the G-SHOCK MOVE app too.

As Casio explains, the new GSW-H1000 being the flagship product of the sports-focused G-SQUAD line, "it is great for use in a wide range of athletic settings—from activities like running, indoor workouts, road biking, and swimming, to more extreme pursuits like surfing and snowboarding."

The hardware sounds equally as mouth-watering as the features: the watch features an optical sensor to measure heart rate, as well as a digital compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, multi-system GPS functionality and more.

Casio claims that the GSW-H1000 has a "dual-layer monochrome and colour display, featuring an interface with a three-tier layout that users can customise to suit their goals, putting multiple data points at their fingertips, easily accessible at a glance."

Similarly to the GBD-H1000, the new G-SQUAD PRO has a soft, flexible yet durable urethane band as well as special components employed between the band and case to ensure a "very comfortable fit."

The Casio G-SQUAD PRO GSW-H1000 will become available in May 2021 but you can sign up for notifications now at Casio.

Recommended retail price is £599.

There is no information US/AUS release yet.

Casio G-SQUAD PRO GSW-H1000: features

The Casio G-SQUAD PRO GSW-H1000 is built to "offer all the unique, original shock resistance" of a G-SHOCK, plus water resistance, as well as – wait for it – a microphone (!), charging terminal and more. Despite the thick glass that ensures 200-meter water resistance, the screen still facilitates touch-sensitive control. The back of the case is made of titanium that has an excellent corrosion resistance.

The watch uses a Casio original app built into the watch that provides support for 15 activities and 24 indoor workout options (eight original indoor workouts can be added to supplement the 24 preloaded options). Thanks to the addition of Wear OS, the GSW-H1000 also comes loaded with a "variety of Google apps and services", this includes Google Assistant and activity metrics with Google Fit.

Various logs for training — from activity history and analysis to progress reports and more — can be tracked in the G-SHOCK MOVE smartphone app. There is a new Sensor Overlay function which "allows users to combine video and still images of their activities with data captured by the watch in order to create layered visual media to share on social media."

The watch’s 1.2-inch dual-layer display combines a monochrome, always-on LCD for time display and a color LCD for high-definition display of maps, sensor data and more. The three-tier display layout also enables customisation. The Colour TFT LCD and monochrome LCD display has a resolution of 360×360 pixels.

Battery life is not too impressive but not terrible either, considering the Wear OS operating system: on a full charge, the battery will last approx. a day and half ('normal' use) or a month (timekeeping and sensors only). It takes three hours to charge the battery at room temperature.

The Casio G-SQUAD PRO GSW-H1000 weighs approx. 103g (including wristband).