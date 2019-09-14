Best protein powder alternatives: We LOVE the new high-protein Loaded Nuts peanut butter

Looking for an alternative to protein powder? Nut butters are a great source of protein, they taste good, and they make a much-needed change to protein shakes – although nut butter is also often added to shakes. A lot of people naturally enjoy them spread over toast, though. Due to its high 'good' fat content, nut butter is also ideal for special diets like keto diet, where a big chunk of your daily calorie intake is meant to come from fats.

There are a few issues with nut butters, however. The main one being that in almost all the cheaper varieties, you'll find palm oil. Palm oil production is bad for the environment, and the oil produced is also high in saturated ('bad') fats, which is something you should avoid.

Another issue with nut butters is the added sugar many of them contain. Snacking on food with a high sugar content can spike your blood sugar levels and in the long run could even contribute to a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

Enter the new Loaded Nuts peanut butter range from the Protein Works.

This guilt-free snack contains absolutely no palm oil, artificial sweetener or added salt. This organic peanut butter is also GMO free and an excellent source of protein and fibre.

100 grams of the Loaded Nuts has:

19 grams of protein

12 grams of sugar

4.1 grams of fibre

In comparison, your average chocolate spread has 3.7 grams of protein, 50 grams of sugar (!) and only 1.7 grams of fibre.

Fun fact: The Protein Works doesn't like outsourcing its manufacturing process, that's why the Innovative Bunch built their own peanut butter innovation and production facility in Cheshire, called The Nuttery. Not many big supplement manufacturer can say the same.

The Loaded Nuts are the ideal high protein snack for keto bodybuilders and dieters alike (Image credit: The Protein Works)

Apart from all the aforementioned benefits, the Loaded Nuts high protein peanut butter is rich in vitamin E (helps maintaining healthy skin and eyes, as well as strengthening the body's immune system) and magnesium (plays an important role in regulating muscle and nerve function, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure and making protein, bone, and DNA).

The Loaded Nuts high protein peanut butter also comes in a variety of flavours, like White choc Fudge Rapids, Brownie Deep Choc Dive and Salted Caramel Cookie Cream.

Try the brand new premium Loaded Nuts today and use the code FREEDEL at the checkout for free delivery (most usually you need to spend £50 for this).

Loaded Nuts high protein peanut butter comes in a variety of great flavours (Image credit: The Protein Works)

Want more protein?