The Mandalorian season 3 and Andor get Disney Plus release date updates

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A number of new Star Wars series have received release date updates, including the third season of The Mandalorian and the debut season of Andor.

The dates were revealed during an exclusive Vanity Fair feature diving into the upcoming Stars Wars shows that are being made for Disney Plus. It was here that a date of late 2022 or early 2023 was mentioned for the next season of The Mandalorian. It was previously thought to be coming in late 2022, however, it now looks like fans might have to wait that little bit longer to catch up with Din and Grogu.

Equally, it was noted that Andor starring Diego Luna, a spinoff show from the 2016 Rogue One movie, is set to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in the summer. The only date we had prior to this was 2022, so this looks to have narrowed the window of release quite significantly with Andor now set to be the next series to hit the streaming platform after Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27th, 2022.

T3 has reached out to Disney for comment.

"Luna’s spy saga, Andor, hits screens late this summer," reads the Variety report. "Season three of The Mandalorian, reuniting Pedro Pascal’s helmeted gunfighter with his little green ward (you know who), drops in late 2022 or early 2023."

It was further re-confirmed that Rosario Dawson will lead the Ahsoka series in 2023, playing the live-action version of Anakin Skywalker's apprentice. The fan-favourite character first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008 until more recently showing up in The Mandalorian season 2 and then The Book of Boba Fett.

Funnily enough, Ewan McGregor slipped up during the interview and confirmed that his partner, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is currently filming for Ashoka, something that was only speculated beforehand. The actor has held roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Birds of Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Fargo, where McGregor and Winstead first got together.

Following this, a new Disney Plus mystery thriller series known as The Acolyte, which is said to be set approximately a century before the era of the Skywalkers, will release. No date or release window has been specified for this, however, it's been confirmed that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is developing the show.

Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy, is reportedly working on another Star Wars show too. It's been described as a "galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s" and will be set post-Return of the Jedi with casting looking for four children between the ages of 11 to 12 years old.

With less than two weeks until the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney looks to be going all out and showcasing what fans of a galaxy far, far away have to look forward to over the next couple of years.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen with Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie all due to appear. It will stream exclusively on Disney Plus from May 27th, 2022.