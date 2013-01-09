LG Hecto Laser TV projector unveiled with March release date confirmed for the US and South Korea

TV's have been a big hit at CES so far, with 80 inch models everywhere. However, what happens if 85 inches just isn't big enough? LG are sorting that dilemma out, but instead of a TV, it is a new projector, called the Hecto Laser.

What sets this apart from other projectors is that it only needs to be placed 22 inches away from the, included, 100 inch display. Perfect for a small room or flat.

In terms of picture quality the projector is boasting full 1080p HD, a 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio along with WiDi and Miracast compatibility. There are also 3 HDMI ports, enough for all your HD peripherals, a TV tuner, optical out and dual 10W speakers

To make sure you have enough content to fill that massive screen, LG have included their Smart TV app system for Netflix, Lovefilm and BBC iPlayer streaming. Eastenders will never look the same again.

LG have said that the system will be available in March for the States, but no pricing information or UK release we announced.