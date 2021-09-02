Last-minute Father's Day gift: sign dad up for a mag subscription for a chance to win a luxury speaker

Grab a subscription for any of our tech mags to get the chance to win a Bowers & Wilkins speaker worth AU$1,499

Bowers & Wilkins' Formation Wedge
Running out of time to find a really great gift for your dad? Future Publishing is offering a killer deal this Father's Day on a gift that will keep on giving all year round. 

All new and renewing subscribers to any of our tech mags will get an extra magazine added to their subscription completely free of charge.

And on top of that sweet saving, you'll also give dad the chance to win a Bowers & Wilkins luxury wireless speaker, the Formation Wedge, valued at AU$1,499 – or keep it for yourself, we won't judge. 

So, go ahead and subscribe to any (or all) of the tech, gaming, photography or AV magazines to see if you could be the lucky winner! But hurry as this offer ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, September 5.

What will I win?

Bowers & Wilkins' Formation Wedge is unique in more ways than one. The luxurious wireless speaker boasts superior stereo sound, blasted from a stylish, wedged-shaped unit. 

It capitalises on five drivers which are precisely-angled within the Wedge's unique cabinet shape to provide music capable of filling any room. The Formation Wedge stays true to Bowers & Wilkins’ heritage of uncompromising sound, originally forged in some of the top recording studios around the world. 

The award-winning Wedge sounds even better than it looks, and won't let you down in elegance or performance. 

Bowers & Wilkins' Formation Wedge

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

What do I need to do to enter?

If you want the chance to win the Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge, valued at AU$1,499, simply subscribe to a Future Publishing magazine, then answer the following question in 25 words or less: “I need superior stereo sound because...“ You'll find the box to fill in your answer on the subscription site.

Think you've got what it takes to win? Grab your bonus issue and get your answer ready. 

Head to techmags.com.au to subscribe!

