Kingston KC2500 M.2 NVME SSD vs. AddLink S70: which is the best?

Take it from us, upgrading your computer's storage from a spinning drive to a solid state drive (SSD) is the quickest, simplest, and cheapest way to improve it tenfold. We've spent hours finding the best SSDs and today we're directly comparing the Kingston KC2500 and AddLink S70 to help you make your choice.

To simplify something that's quite complex: an SSD is, as the name suggests, a single solid piece of hardware that does away with the spinning disks found in many older hard drives. While older SSDs were quite slow and had very little storage, the modern crop can have up to 2TB and insane read/write speeds.

While other PC components, like RAM, GPUs, and cooling, are important, the most bang for your buck will come from upgrading that old spinning hard drive for an SSD (or even that old SSD for a newer SSD). It's the fundamental backbone of your PC and should be treated as such.

In our testing, both Kingston and AddLink make some of the best SSDs on the market for users looking for high-end, fast, capable storage. Let's jump in.

Kingston KC2500 vs. AddLink S70: which has better performance?

Modern SSDs are insanely fast and that's putting it mildly. If you care about gaming, writing code, editing media, or just having a computer that loads things instantly, then SSDs are pretty much the only show in town. The performance is measured by how fast the SSD can read and write, described in MB/s.

The Kingston KC2500 is one of the fastest SSDs on the market, with an impressive maximum of 3,500 MB/s read and 2,900 MB/s write, both of which will leave the majority of people incredibly happy. The AddLink S70, however, takes things up a notch: the 1TB version delivers up to 3,400 MB/s read and 3,000 MB/s write.

Kingston KC2500 vs. AddLink S70: which will last the longest?

But life isn't all about performance. The other crucial factor when considering which SSD to invest in is endurance, or how long the SSD will last under intense usage. If you're religiously gaming, or editing media and so on, you're putting the SSD under fairly intense stress.

SSD endurance is measured by Terabytes Written (TBW), which is essentially how many times the SSD can be written over in its life. For example, a 1TB SSD that's rated as 400TBW can be completely written over 400 times before performance degrades.

Both models have better performance for the more storage you get. Comparing apples with apples, a 1TB Kingston KC2500 has a 600TBW rating while a 1TB AddLink S70 has an 800TBW rating, making it the winner.

Kingston KC2500 vs. AddLink S70: and the winner is...

As you would expect for high-end SSDs, these two models are very comparable. Ultimately, the choice comes down to what you value most and your budget. The Kingston KC2500 is the cheaper of the two and while its performance is slightly lower, this will be fine for most people.

If you're after a high-end, durable SSD that will last you a long time and don't mind spending a bit extra, we strongly recommend the AddLink S70. There are often some good deals to be found, too, especially for the lower-storage models.