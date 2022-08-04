You can buy James Bond's actual watch, as worn by Daniel Craig

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond films, Christie’s and EON Productions are holding an official two-part charity sale that will see posters, props, costumes, memorabilia and experiences go up for auction.

Sixty Years of James Bond (opens in new tab) will take place in September 2022 and include a total of 60 lots split over two auctions.

The live auction held on 28 September (which is by invitation only) will allow you to bid in person, with fans and collectors worldwide able to bid online using Christie’s Live, via telephone bidding, or by leaving an absentee bid. It will feature 25 lots and will comprise vehicles, watches, costumes and props associated with the 25th film No Time To Die, as well as six lots celebrating each of the six James Bonds.

This part of the auction will include two Omega watches from No Time To Die: the Omega Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition, a titanium automatic diver's military style wristwatch with mesh bracelet worn. It was designed with input from Daniel Craig and specifically built from titanium to withstand the rigours of Bond’s action scenes. It is being sold to benefit TIME'S UP UK (estimate: £15,000-20,000).

Also for sale is the Omega Aqua Terra 150m which was worn by Daniel Craig in the opening sequence. It is a striking watch with a blue dial that recalls the brand's rich maritime heritage and Bond's naval background. It is being sold to benefit Orbis (estimate: £15,000-20,000).

The online sale will be open for bidding from 15 September until James Bond Day on 5 October presenting 35 lots spanning the twenty-five films with posters, props, costumes, memorabilia and experiences.

Here's a little auction tip from me: if you want to bid on something from the auction you'll have to be fast because if you wait too long there will be no time to buy.

As with the last three official Christie’s 007 auctions – which have raised £4,812,525 / $7,196,146 – proceeds from this sale will benefit charitable causes.

The pre-sale highlights exhibition will be on public view at Christie’s headquarters, 8 King Street, London, from 15 to 28 September. It's free to attend.

If you don't get invited to the Christie’s auction then you can still buy James Bond's Omega Seamaster - it just won't be the one worn by Daniel Craig on screen. Check out the links below:

