Zenith teams up with USM on new chronograph watch – but you can’t actually buy it

QUICK SUMMARY Zenith has collaborated with USM Modular Furniture on the new DEFY Chronograph USM. The Zenith DEFY Chronograph USM features colours from USM’s signature colour palette, and will be up for auction in December 2026.

Zenith has announced its second collaboration with USM Modular Furniture. The new Zenith DEFY Chronograph USM is an exclusive watch that’s inspired by USM’s striking colour palette – although it’s very unlikely that you’ll actually be able to buy it.

Zenith first collaborated with USM back in September 2025, which resulted in four colourful Zenith x USM chronograph watches in orange, yellow, blue and green. These colours have been introduced to the new Zenith DEFY Chronograph USM but in a slightly more subtle way.

Measuring 37mm, the stainless case of the Zenith DEFY Chronograph USM is surprisingly small, but it still keeps its 14-sided bezel and octagonal-shaped bezel. On the right side of the case are two chronograph pushers which flank a crown. The case also flows into Zenith’s steel ladder bracelet.

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Compared to the first collaboration, the Zenith DEFY Chronograph USM features multiple colours, rather than just one block colour on the dial. The base of the dial is white with a blue minute track looping around it, but the chronographs and hands are what makes the watch so exciting to look at.

(Image credit: Zenith)

The three overlapping azure chronographs are shown in four different colours, reminiscent of USM’s signature colour palette. Its Golden Yellow shade is on the nine o’clock subdial, while the six o'clock counter is in Green and the three o’clock chronograph is in Pure Orange. The chronograph hands match their respective colours.

The central seconds hand is also coloured from USM’s palette, in its USM Gentian Blue shade. A miniature USM Haller ball joint is also crafted into the end of the hand, and a date window sits between four and five o’clock.

Powered by the El Primero 400 movement, the Zenith DEFY Chronograph USM has a 55-hour power reserve and beats at 36,000 vibrations per hour. It’s a really dainty watch, in both size, weight and design, but if you like the look of it, you’ll be disappointed to find that you won’t actually be able to buy it.

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