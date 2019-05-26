iPhone 11 will ship with the ONE accessory everyone has been asking for

Apple could finally start shipping fast charging plugs inside the box with the next generation of its best-selling iPhone range after years of charging customers an extra £48 in additional accessories to take advantage of the feature.

According to Japanese blog Macotakara, Apple will bundle an 18W USB-C wall plug and a one-metre Lightning-to-USB-C charging cable in the box with its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors, which are tipped to launch in September.

The latest iPhone models all support fast wired charging and can recoup up to 50% of their charge in 30 minutes using an 18W charger. However, what ships inside the box with these pricey flagship handsets? A humble 5W charger.

As such, those seeking faster speeds will need to trek to their local high street store and cough-up £29 for the 18W wired charging plug and £19 for the Lightning-to-USB-C charging cable needed to connect their iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max to the wall charger.

For comparison, the vast majority of Android manufacturers now ship significantly upgraded chargers in the box for gratis, which support wired speeds well over anywhere from 25W to 40W, depending on phone model and company.

Apple's 18W wired charging plug, required to hit the 50% charge in 30 minutes fast-charge on the iPhone XS and XS Max, costs an extra £29 in the Apple Store

The news comes as Apple registered three new iPhone models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in advance of their official launch later this year.

Assuming the impressive collection of 11 devices that have been registered with the EEC follows the pattern established last year, we’ll see three new iPhone models divided into multiple storage and colour variations, as well as regional differences in each model – such as country-specific bans on eSIM technology.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR follow-ups will likely go on sale in the weeks following the announcement at the Steve Jobs Theatre inside the flash new Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The certification was spotted by the eagle-eyed team at MySmartPrice. The iPhones are listed with the model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223.

According to the EEC filing, all of these handsets are running iOS 12. But don't be fooled! This parallels the same certification last year, when the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR were listed as running iOS 11 leading many to (incorrectly) believe the models filed with the EEC signalled the launch of the iPhone SE 2.

The EEC filing likely lists the iPhone models with the iOS version they're currently using – not the version they will be running when they launch in September. iOS 13 is widely-tipped to debut at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month in an early beta, with the final release scheduled around the same time the new iPhone hardware launches in September.

The next-generation iPhone models will purportedly be powered by the A13 series system-on-a-chip, which is already in production, feature three cameras on the rear of the handset (two for the iPhone XR follow-up) and be able to wirelessly charge AirPods and other accessories with Qi-compatible wireless charging by placing them on the rear case, exactly liker the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus can.

Elsewhere, the successor to the iPhone XR looks set to ship in new colour options not seen in the current generation. It's unclear whether the iPhone XS successor will stick with the Space Grey, White, and Gold on the table at the moment.

Lead Image Credit: Tyler Lastovich / Unsplash