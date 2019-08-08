Huawei Band 3 Pro fitness tracker is like a Fitbit with more features at a lower cost

Price-wise, the Huawei Band 3 Pro sits in between all the no name fitness tracker-slash-bands you can find everywhere on Amazon and the high-tier offerings of the likes of Garmin and Fitbit. Feature-wise, ditto. Is the Band 4 Pro the best fitness tracker? No. Is it a good value fitness band for people who would like to spend less than a fortune on one of these wearable devices? Yes, absolutely.

Compared to the Fitbit Inspire HR, a fitness tracker that looks very similar but 50% more expensive than the Band 3 Pro, it has built-in GPS and longer battery life. That's what we call good value for money right there.

The different clock faces can help you further personalise the Huawei Band 3 Pro (Image credit: Huawei)

What is Huawei Band 3 Pro fitness tracker?

First of all, what is a fitness tracker? As the name suggest, these watch-like gadgets monitor your daily activity so you have a better picture of how many steps you took, how many calories you burned and so on. They evolved from simple pedometers and today, they can measure a variety of things, not just the aforementioned two metrics.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is low-to-mid range fitness band; it has features you wouldn't necessarily expect from a device in this price range, and overall, it delivers a good user experience. Although it does support smartphone notifications, the Band 2 Pro is not a smartwatch, so you won't be able to use it for much in terms of messaging and keeping up with your online social life.

What you will be able to do is to track your activity and non-activity (e.g. sleep) to a very good accuracy. The Huawei Band 3 Pro has built-in GPS which is great for runners since you won't have to carry your big ol’ phone around with you for your runs (looking at you, Note 10+). It might not be single most accurate GPS in the world but for the casual runners, who are most likely to buy this fitness band, it will be more than enough.

The Band 3 Pro also tracks sleep, and does it surprisingly well. We tested the Band 3 Pro alongside the Polar Ignite (which is three times the price of the Band 3 Pro) and they gave more or less the same result. The Huawei Health app – something you'll need to pair your phone with the band – also gave recommendations on how to improve your sleep, which is great. It's all good to monitor sleep but without recommendation, what are we supposed to do with knowing that you didn't sleep well? Recommendations are a great way to follow up on the otherwise dry stats.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro can track sleep quite accurately (Image credit: Huawei)

The little OLED screen is sharp and colourful enough to read the basic stats displayed but might be harder to control the functions for someone with larger hands (myself included). It is responsive, though, and the main functions can be accessed by a couple of swipes and taps.

The Band 3 Pro's built-quality is good, doesn't feel like it's going to break any minute. That being said, it is a bit fiddly to clip the device into the charging cradle. On the upside, the battery life is exceptionally long, considering average use, it can last up to 12 days. Not bad at all.

All in all, the Huawei Band 3 Pro delivers what it promises and has some extra features you wouldn't expect from a £60 fitness tracker.

