Golden Joystick Awards 2017: how to watch and follow this year's event!

The 35th Golden Joystick Awards 2017 are this Friday! Here's how you can watch and follow the event live.
The event will be live via Twitch and hosted by comedian Danny Wallace live from the Bloomsbury Big Top in London. The pre-show starts live from 3.15pm GMT / 7.15am PST / 10.15am EST on Friday 17 November.
You can also stay up-to-date with who's won what @GoldenJoysticks
Over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have voted in categories such as Indie Game of the Year, Best Multiplayer and Most Wanted Game.
The pre-show is hosted by legendary Kotaku UK editor Keza MacDonald, and comedian and journalist Ellie Gibson. Keza and Ellie will discuss the big nominations of the day with familiar faces from the world of gaming. They'll be giving away an HP Omen gaming laptop, too.
Here’s Danny Wallace to tell you all about it:
Here are our favourite categories from the shortlist!
Best Storytelling
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- NieR: Automata
- Night in the Woods
- Persona 5
- Prey
- Pyre
- Tacoma
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Visual Design
- Cuphead
- Dishonored 2
- Final Fantasy XV
- Gnog
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Little Nightmares
- Monument Valley 2
- Night in the Woods
- Persona 5
- Pyre
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best VR Game
- Dead Effect 2 VR
- Farpoint
- Gnog
- Resident Evil 7
- Rez Infinite
- Robo Recall
- Superhot VR
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Statik
- Thumper
- Wilson's Heart
Most Wanted Game
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Death Stranding
- Far Cry 5
- God of War
- Metro Exodus
- Metroid Prime 4
- Ooblets
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sea of Thieves
- Spider-Man
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- The Last of US Part II
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Destiny 2
- Dishonored 2
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Monument Valley 2
- Persona 5
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Resident Evil 7
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- What Remains of Edith Finch