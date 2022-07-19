Here's the free PlayStation Plus games for July 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Don't go out. Seriously, it's awful out there – so unbelievably hot. If you're looking for a brilliant excuse to stay indoors and avoid the evil rays of the angry sun god, Sony has got a big pile of PlayStation Plus games just for PS4 and PS5 owners.

There's the usual collection of free games for PS Plus members, plus some big hitters for the premium subscription tiers this month – including the hotly (sorry) tipped Stray, which goes live on the 19th of July.

That's not all. There's a whole bunch of Assassin's Creed games going live for Extra and Premium subscribers this month – The Ezio Collection, Black Flag, Freedom Cry, Unity and Rogue Remastered, all for the PS4 – as well as some Saints Row and, er, Paw Patrol on a Roll.

What's worth playing this month on PS Plus?

Another interesting title is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for the PS5. As the name suggests, it's a remake of the 1997 classic and it's had a very warm critical reception: it's faithful to the original but not slavishly so, so there's a much improved battle system that makes it feel much more contemporary.

The free PS Plus games for July 2022 are:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

Armageddon

Here's the full list of PS Plus Extra games going live on the 19th of July:

That's a pretty good selection: the Assassin's Creed games alone have so much gameplay the weather will have turned to snow by the time you finish playing them.

Assassin's Creed Unity - PS4

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - PS5

Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure - PS4

Jumanji: The Video Game - PS4

LocoRoco: Midnight Carnival - PSP (PS Plus Premium Only)

Marvel's Avengers - PS4/PS5

No Heroes Allowed - PSP (PS Plus Premium Only)

Paw Patrol on a Roll - PS4

ReadySet Heroes - PS4

Saints Row 4: Re-Elected - PS4

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition - PS4

Stray - PS4/PS5



