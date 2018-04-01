Here’s how to get the biggest Star Wars toy ever

Jabba’s sail boat could be yours thanks to Hasbro

Star Wars Khetanna

By

There are Star Wars toys and then there is Jabba’s sail barge, the Khetanna, which is going to be the biggest of all Star Wars toys to date – and you can own it.

Hasbro has begun a campaign that allows fans to back projects in order to make them a reality. Unlike Lego Ideas, which runs idea for new toys on its site, this project is being run on Hasbro’s HasLab, a crowdfunding site for new toys.

Jabba’s sail barge is part of a vintage collection which requires backers to put down a hefty $500, which is about £350. The target was to get 5,000 backers in order to make the project a reality. At the time of publishing, with three days left to go, it was already at 5,872 backers.

Hasbro describes the toy on its site: “With intricate detailing, premium materials, superior functionality and grandiose size, it is poised to be one of the most sought after, must-have items in the Star Wars collection.”

The Khetanna sail boat will measure four feet long with decks that are tall enough to fit 3.5-inch Star Wars figures. The side panels can also be removed to get more access to the ship’s innards. Included with the ship is, of course, a 3.5-inch Jabba The Hutt and trusty Yak Face. Head to HasLab now if you want to snap yours up before they’re all gone.

