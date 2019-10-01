Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL teased ahead of October 15 reveal – here's what to expect

Google has started drumming up excitement for the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL ahead of their reveal on October 15 with a new advertising campaign.

The Search behemoth has shared four videos that feature customers explaining why they love their Google Pixel, namely the current flagship Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL – touching on everything from camera performance to battery life.

While the clips don't offer up any details about the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL, they serve as a nice reminder of what Google has managed to achieve with the Google Pixel line and ultimately hint at what's to come with the next instalment.

At this stage, we're waiting for Google to confirm what we've heard rather than shine a light on new details. At least, that's the case with the Google Pixel 4 XL.

This is because the future flagship has leaked more times than we've had hot dinners this past month, with a render here and a hands-on video there (latest below) all coming together to form a seemingly complete picture of what's on the way.

The Google Pixel 4 XL is set to be the largest model in the upcoming Google Pixel 4 range, bundling an ultra-fluid 6.2-inch 90Hz screen, a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM, a dual-camera on the front and rear and a 3700mAh battery.

It should come with Face Unlock (instead of a fingerprint reader, it seems) and Motion Sense – a gesture-based feature that will allow owners to interact with their handset without touching it, controlling music and snoozing alarms with the wave of a hand.

Plus, it will no doubt ship running Android 10 to boot.

The Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL will be announced on October 15.