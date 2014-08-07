Gigabyte unveils the Q21 laptop

Gigabyte has launched the Q21, a laptop it describes as “light and affordable”.

The Gigabyte Q21 comes with an 11.6-inch screen and a dual storage system that comes with an mSATA and a 2.5-inch hard drive. The screen itself comes with a resolution of 1366 x 768 – hardly ground breaking but not too bad.

In terms of the processor, you'll have a choice of an Intel Celeron N2930 or an Intel Celeron N2807 processor. As for the memory, you'll be able to choose between 2GB, 4GB or 8GB of DDR3L RAM. You won't have a choice of the graphics though; it'll come with integrated Intel HD graphics as standard.

Other specifications include a HD webcam, Wireless N support and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. Battery wise, it comes with a Li-ion 3-cell 24W battery. There's no word on how long Gigabyte expects that to last.

Gigabyte hasn't announced pricing, but it is expected to be quite low.

“The dual storage on Q21 combines capacity and speed rarely seen on laptops of this dimension,” the press release stated.

“Its mSATA SSD grants a generous space up to 512 GB for seamless data transmission while the hard disk drive supports a whopping capacity up to 1 TB for data storage. You can now back up your system even without access to cloud storage or external devices.”