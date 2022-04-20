Ghostbusters VR coming to Meta Quest 2

The Meta Showcase just revealed some top games coming to the Quest 2 this year, including one you're really going to want to call

GhostbustersVR coming to Meta Quest 2
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)
Mat Gallagher
By
published

The Meta Showcase was a slick look at gameplay from a series of new titles but the best was, of course, saved till last. Mark Zuckerberg himself made an appearance to announce the release of GhostbustersVR for the Meta Quest 2. 

From the short gameplay trailer we see that this is a brand new Ghostbusters adventure rather than one tied to any of the films. The game is based in San Francisco to solve a deep mystery across the city. 

There's plenty of slime, PQE meters for detecting, that familiar proton pack power-up sound, blasters, traps and even that spooky theremin ghost music. you can play individually or with up to three friends on a co-op campaign. Release date and price are still to be confirmed but it's available to Wishlist on the Quest Store today. 

More to follow

TOPICS
Gaming
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

