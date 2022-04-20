Ghostbusters VR coming to Meta Quest 2

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Meta Showcase was a slick look at gameplay from a series of new titles but the best was, of course, saved till last. Mark Zuckerberg himself made an appearance to announce the release of GhostbustersVR for the Meta Quest 2.

From the short gameplay trailer we see that this is a brand new Ghostbusters adventure rather than one tied to any of the films. The game is based in San Francisco to solve a deep mystery across the city.

There's plenty of slime, PQE meters for detecting, that familiar proton pack power-up sound, blasters, traps and even that spooky theremin ghost music. you can play individually or with up to three friends on a co-op campaign. Release date and price are still to be confirmed but it's available to Wishlist on the Quest Store today.

More to follow