Fossil's new Skagen and Diesel smartwatches arrive with updated features and designs

Fossil has had a very busy CES 2020 so far, first releasing a number of new Diesel Wear OS-powered smartwatches, followed by the next generation Skagen Falster – the Skagen Falster 3.

First, let's take a look at the new model from Diesel. Called the Diesel On Fadelite., this stylish smartwatch is designed to be worn by both men and women.

In terms of design, it features a 43mm case and a bold transparent strap (available in four striking colourways – red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear).

A translucent case is durable, yet lightweight, perfect for both the active and less-active wearer. Stylistic elements–like the Diesel lug design and oversized pusher have be carried over, but evolved slightly.

The new “Globe” dial features a rotating globe that users can manipulate. Using the moving globe, two additional time zones can be shown on the dial. The Fadelite smartwatch will also feature weather effects, interactive dial animations that show a range of real-time weather conditions and will update based on your current location.

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

Next up Fossil announced the Skagen Falster 3. It features the same modern design approach as its predecessor (the Falster 2) but offers users the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform alongside the latest software by Wear OS by Google.

Subtle updates have been made to the Falster’s design, including new minimalist, battery-saving watch dials. The case and speaker are swimproof (30 metres), so users can track swim workouts, hang poolside or hop in the shower without risk of damaging their smartwatch.

Additionally, Falster 3 is the only smartwatch on the market with a silicone-mesh strap – the latest evolution of the brand’s signature material.

The updated smartwatch also features new speaker functionality, smart battery modes, double the storage and 1GB RAM.

With the addition of a speaker, Skagen is excited to offer users the ability to take calls on their smartwatch, as well as the ability to talk with the Google Assistant, hear sound alerts for notifications and play music from compatible apps.

The Skagen Falster 3 retails for £279 and is available to buy now, while the Diesel Fadelite will retail for £249 and will be available in Diesel stores, online in March 2020.