Disney Plus UK: Get six months FREE with O2 in this incredible deal

Disney Plus is here! With over 30 Marvel films, a huge back catalogue of Disney hits, originals including smash hits like The Mandalorian and Fox content including over 600 episodes of The Simpsons, it's already on track to be a seriously big hit.

However, that doesn't mean you need to pay through the nose for it. If you're already an O2 customer, you'll be able to get six months of Disney Plus absolutely free with an upgrade. It even works with new joiners, so if you switch to an O2 plan, you'll still be able to get the service at signup. Check out the deal in full below:

Six months of Disney Plus free with O2

Whether you're a Star Wars nut or you're dying to see The World According to Jeff Goldblum, there's something for everyone on Disney Plus. Now, new and upgrading customers can nab six months of the service absolutely free by adding it onto your new plan. View Deal

Existing O2 customers will still be able to get Disney Plus as an add-on to their current plan for just £5.99 per month. As an extra incentive, O2 will knock £2 off your total monthly bill when you sign up for Disney Plus as an O2 extra, so you're effectively getting the service at a £24 discount for a year. That's even better than the incredible introductory offer that was circulating a couple of weeks ago.

This is all to celebrate O2 being the exclusive distributer of Disney Plus on mobile. Not an O2 customer? You can sign up for Disney Plus here for £5.99 per month or £59.99 for an entire year.

For more information on the incredible content on offer, check out the service's full launch lineup including over 500 films, more than 350 series and a slate of 26 (and counting) exclusive Disney+ Originals.

