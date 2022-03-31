Dell releases smaller, lighter Precision and Latitude laptops for hybrid workers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dell is known for its stylish, high-performance XPS range as much as its affordable Inspiron laptops, but there's a lot more in between (see the best Dell laptops). Today it adds new models to its work-focused Latitude and its professional Precision ranges, along with a range of tools that are aimed at the hybrid work world.

The Latitude models include a brand new 9430, the smallest 14-inch 16:10 business machine. It features Wi-Fi 6E and 5G options to provide the fastest possible connectivity and comes kitted out with 12th gen Intel Core processors up to i7, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris X graphics and 1TB storage. It also comes in a 2-in-1 version with a QHD+ touchscreen display. This will be available from April, priced from $2245 (roughly £1700 / AU$3,000).

The Latitude 7000 range includes new 13, 14 and 15-inch models in laptop and 2-in-1 options. The standout is the Latitude 7330 Ultralight, described as the smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial laptop. This weighs under 1kg (2.13lbs) and also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G options. The display is an FHD (1920x1080) non-touch unit, though touch and 2-in-1 versions are available. Available from April with price starting from $1899 (roughly £1500 / AU$2500).

In addition, the Latitude 5000 range gains five new models, including 13, 14 and 15-inch variations. The 15.6-inch Latitude 5531 has options up to i7 H45 vPro processor, UHD (3840x2160) display, 64GB RAM and 4TB storage. Available in April, priced from $1749 (roughly £1300 / AU$2300).

Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight (Image credit: Dell)

In the Precision range, the highlight is the new Precision 5470. This is the smallest, thinnest and most powerful mobile workstation in the range and weighs 1.48kg (3.26lbs). It features a 14-inch 16:10, up to QHD+ (2560x1600) resolution, and has a range of processors up to 12th gen Intel Core i9 H vPro. Available in April. Price is still to be confirmed.

Dell's Optimizer is a new suite of privacy features that are built into many of the new machines. This includes intelligent privacy, including onlooker protection, ExpressConnect to allow for simultaneous multi-network connections, and intelligent audio to improve the quality of your video calls.

In addition to the wealth of new laptops, Dell also released three new monitors to pair with the notebooks when working from home. The Ultrasharp monitors include a 30-inch U3023E, a 16:10 WQXGA monitor that includes a USB-C Hub for easy connection. It also features wired ethernet and 10Gbps connections and quick access front ports. Available now, priced $1049 (roughly £800 / AU$1400).

Two new 4K monitors are also available in 27-inch (U2723QE) and 32-inch (U3223QE)

sizes. Both have IPS Black technology to deliver an improved 2,000:1 contrast ratio and USB-C hub for easy connection. Available now, priced $724 (£550 / AU$964) and $1149 (£880 / AU$1500) respectively.