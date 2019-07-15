Cheap drone deal for Amazon Prime Day: the HS100 Holy Stone drone for beginner’s is 20% off

Looking to take a step up from your toy drone and jump into the world of aerial photography? The Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV is a great choice to do so with, and right now it’s available in Red as an Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal for just £170.39 - that’s 20% off the normal listing price of £212.99.

We like this drone so much, we included it in our top cheap drones for beginner's buyer's guide, so we're pleased to see it on offer as part of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

This nifty cheap drone for beginner pilots is designed to ease you gently into the exciting world of aerial photography. It does this via an on board 1080p Wi-Fi camera sporting a 120-degree field of view, adjustable by 90-degrees, enabling you to capture more of what the drone is seeing during flight.

The Holy Stone HS100 can be used with first-person view googles (sold separately), and is equipped with GPS. It’s safe for beginners thanks to its ability to return to the take-off point at the touch of a button, and if it automatically senses the battery level is low.

Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV (colour Red) UK deal | Now £170.39 | Was 212.99

The HS100 FPV drone is ace for learning how to fly and for learning the basics of aerial photography. The drone comes with a handheld controller, and is compatible with FPV googles if you want to view what the drone is seeing during flight.

Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV (colour Black) US deal | Now $152.94 Was $229.99

This is a great drone for cutting your aerial photography teeth on, and it has a range of modes to play with including Follow Me, which makes you the star of the action.

Flying this beginner friendly drone is easy, and you can have fun experimenting with various modes including Follow Me, Headless Mode and Altitude Hold, which are similar to the types of photography modes you’d find on more expensive DJI drones.

Flight time is 15 minutes per full battery charge, which is just enough to get a taste of flying. You could also buy an extra battery to extend your flight time when you’re out in the field.

