Can't afford a Porsche 911 GT3? Buy the high-performance Cayman GT4 instead

Rejoice! There is hope for those whose overdraft can't quite accommodate a £100,000 Porsche 911 GT3, as the Stuttgart sports car specialist has just announced the ultimate Cayman in the shape of the rather fetching GT4.

Not only does it look as far removed from the rest of the Cayman line-up thanks to a whopping rear wing, gaping air inlets and road-grazing side skirts but it also packs the 3.8-litre flat-six engine found in the 911 Carrera S.

It costs £64,451, which is almost £10,000 more than the Cayman GTS, but let us crunch some numbers for you. The engine in the GT4 develops 380bhp - 40bhp more than the aforementioned GTS - and it can complete the 0-62mph sprint 0.5 seconds faster than its little brother and go on to a top speed of 183mph.

Not sold yet? Well, those figures aren't far off the Porsche 911 Carrera S, which costs £20,000 more than the GT4, and you can bet your bottom dollar that the comparatively bloated 911 won't be anywhere near as visceral as this pumped-up Cayman.

The GT4 isn't offered with PDK automatic transmission for a start, which should give you some idea as to the kind of clientele Porsche is gunning for, and the company claims its baby supercar can lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes 40 seconds.

Other notable additions include the retuned suspension that sits some 30mm lower than a standard Cayman, a tweaked Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) system with a mechanical limited slip differential that helps the rear tyres generate better traction out of bend and the head-turning bodywork, which also generates track-friendly downforce over the front and rear axles.

Customers that really want the "racer-for-the-road" look can also specify the Club Sport package that includes a roll cage behind the two seats, six-point racing harness, fire extinguisher and a battery master switch.

Porsche also suggests customers partake in a high performance driving course at the Silverstone-based Porsche Experience Centre.

It comes free with the car and ensures the new purchase doesn't end up in a hedge at the first roundabout.