Best mouse 2021: top mice for Windows or macOS systems

When it comes to picking out the best mouse for your own particular setup, you don't want to get it wrong: you're going to be spending a lot of time pointing and clicking with it after all, so you need something that feels right and works well.

This comprehensive best mouse guide is here to narrow down your options and save you some time in picking the perfect pointing device. We've listed all the mice for Windows and macOS that are currently impressing us, together with key specs and features you need to know about so that you can compare them against each other.

The computer mouse hasn't changed all that much since it was invented in the 1960s – a sure sign that it's getting something right – but there are various ways to tell models apart. Some have greater accuracy and sensitivity, some offer more buttons that you can link to custom commands, and some will even light up as you move them.

In our quest to find the best mouse we've weighed up all these considerations and more, and you can read through the results below. We're always on the look-out for new devices to add too, so check back regularly if you're in the market for a mouse.

The best mouse 2021: the best mice available today

Most people probably don't want to pore over long lists of specs and features when it comes to a computer mouse: they just want something reliable and affordable that will 'just work', and that feels good to use. With that in mind we present to you the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse, available in black, pastel blue, peach or white.

This is a mouse that's very nicely contoured, with extra forward and back buttons down the side, as well as a top-quality machined aluminium scroll wheel that's a pleasure to use. It's not flashy or fussy, but it'll do everything that you need a mouse to do, and despite being made by Microsoft it works perfectly well on macOS as well as on Windows.

We've listed the Bluetooth model here, but you can also pick up the same mouse as a wired model, so take your pick depending on whether you want the freedom of wires or the freedom of worrying about replacing batteries (it uses AAAs). If you're after something straightforward and affordable for your next mouse, this could well be it.

2. SteelSeries Prime Wireless The best premium mouse Specifications Dimensions: 125 mm x 59 mm x 23 mm Weight: 80 grams Sensitivity: Up to 18,000 CPI Buttons: 5 Wired or wireless: Wireless Reasons to buy + Excellent construction + Ultra-responsive feel Reasons to avoid - Pricier than most

Technically speaking, the SteelSeries Prime Wireless is classed as a gaming mouse, but you don't have to be a gamer to appreciate its superior construction, its elegant feel, or its ultra-precise responsiveness. With stylish but subtle looks, it's a mouse that works well for gamers and just about everyone else who needs a mouse too.

Perhaps the only downside of this mouse is the relatively high cost, which is why it's our pick for the best premium mouse. That's not to say the SteelSeries Prime Wireless doesn't offer you value for money, because it definitely does, but this is likely to appeal mainly to those who want the best hardware and don't mind having to pay for it.

Everything about the SteelSeries Prime Wireless is beautifully engineered, from the clicking mechanism to the precision tracking that hits a professional esports level. Even though this is a wireless mouse, lag is never a problem, and SteelSeries says you can get more than 100 hours of reasonably demanding use from the mouse between charges.

3. Tecknet Slim Wireless Mouse The best budget mouse Specifications Dimensions: 113 mm x 65 mm x 34 mm Weight: 88 grams Sensitivity: Not listed Buttons: 3 Wired or wireless: Wireless Reasons to buy + Very affordable price + Slimline form factor Reasons to avoid - Just the standard buttons

If you need proof that you don't have to pay a huge amount of money for a computer mouse, then the Tecknet Slim Wireless Mouse fits the bill: this is an incredibly cheap mouse (check the widgets embedded on this page for the latest online prices), but it doesn't compromise much in terms of design or accuracy.

Yes, there are mice out there with more features, and more buttons, and a greater range of integrated lighting effects – but sometimes you just want a mouse that works and that can offer you superb value for money. Let's put it this way: we don't think anyone who spends their cash on the Tecknet Slim Wireless Mouse is going to end up disappointed.

Its size and design make it perfect for taking on the road with you, and setup is remarkably simple too – you basically just plug in the nano receiver and you should be sorted in just a few seconds. According to the manufacturer, this model can go for as long as 18 months on a single pair of AA batteries, provided you don't use it much.

Logitech knows how to make a mouse, there's no doubt about that, and the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is designed with portability in mind: this is a perfect mouse for taking with you in a backpack, or using in a coffee shop or on a fold-down train table where space is at a premium. Weighing in at just 99 grams, you'll barely notice it's there if you pick it up.

Just because it's small and lightweight doesn't mean this mouse cuts corners when it comes to build quality or pointing precision though – you can't fail to be impressed by the way this feels and moves in the hand, and you also can't fail to notice the excellent level of responsiveness that Logitech has managed to engineer with the MX Anywhere 3.

A word too on the style of this mouse: you can pick it up in dark grey, light grey or pink, and it's perfectly sculpted to meet the curves of your hand. You can use it as a wired or wireless mouse, and if you choose the latter option, Logitech says you should be good for around 70 hours of average pointing and clicking use between charges.

From gaming specialists Razer comes this high-precision, ergonomically designed mouse that's certain to appeal to power users: sure, it costs significantly more than the cheapest mice on this list, but you know you're going to get an input device that you can rely on, and that's going to give you a top level of performance for years into the future.

There's added palm support here to prevent your wrist from always resting on your desk – that should reduce strain on your arm and promote better posture, Razer says – while the 16,000 DPI precision is just about the best you're going to find in a mouse at the moment. Perhaps the only downside is that it's only available in white.

Assuming you're happy with a mouse that isn't in the standard black, the Razer Pro Click is going to appeal to professionals and gamers alike. You can use it as a wired or wireless mouse, and on the wireless side you've got a choice of Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connectivity – giving you a maximum of 400 or 200 hours of battery life between charges respectively.