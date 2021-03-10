Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch: Apple firms up release date

Apple is increasingly likely to drop its 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro in the second half of this year, according to further reports by the ever-trusted tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo.

Talk of a second-half release has been doing the rounds for some time, and it also follows growing rumors of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro variants including Mini-LED displays, with Ming-Chi Kuo first tipping the next-gen displays way back in March 2020, including a possible Apple iPad Pro (2020) successor with Mini-LED lighting.

According to the report, it adds further plausibility to the late 2021 release schedule; mainly, though, the report centers on the Cupertino-giant cutting back on Apple iPhone 12 orders from its global suppliers, but it briefly refers to 'MacBooks', which is taken to mean the new 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro models, allegedly suffering slight delays from May and June.

With the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) offering breakneck speeds thanks to Apple’s proprietary M1-silicon, the race is on for Windows machines to find an effective response.

It follows news of a potential successor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx points to a chip that could close the performance discrepancy between Apple's MacBooks and future Windows-compatible devices on our best laptop list.

Of course, any such chip will have to compete with a newer version of the M1 chip, potentially arriving under the moniker M1X or M2 - or potentially both names. A chip that will no doubt make the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro expensive, but hopefully soon found on our best cheap MacBook Pro deals.

Source: MacRumors