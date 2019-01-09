2019 Samsung Galaxy confirmed by EE – but is it the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy X?

Samsung is gearing up to launch two all-new flagship smartphones in the next few months.

First, there's the Galaxy S10 which, if tradition is anything to go by, will be unveiled at the start of the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in Barcelona next month. The upcoming Galaxy S phone is widely-tipped to use the same Infinity-O style display used in the Galaxy A8s, enabling the company to fit more screen real estate into a handset that's still small enough to use one-handed.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Fold review (early verdict): we're sold on the fold

The second of the two phones is the Samsung Galaxy X, or Galaxy Fold, a prototype of which was first shown to the public in November 2019, and then reportedly shown to a select few clients this week at CES in Las Vegas.

The Seoul-based firm has yet to confirm the official release date for the Samsung Galaxy S10 range (which is widely-tipped to ship in three different versions) or the release date for the folding Samsung Galaxy X, but mobile network EE has launched a webpage confirming "the new Samsung Galaxy".

Head over to the page and you can sign up to get more details about the phone when it's announced. EE chooses its words very carefully on the signup page, so you won't find any clues about which rumoured features appear on the next Galaxy smartphones, and you won't even get the name at this stage.

But you will get a bold promise: "Big news! The new Samsung Galaxy is about to change your world," writes EE. "We can’t say much more at the moment, but it’s safe to say you can start getting excited. To be one of the first to find out more, register below."

Now EE doesn't explicitly say that it's talking about the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy X, so there is an unlikely possibility this could be for a new Galaxy J or Galaxy A phone. However, we don't think Samsung would be offended if we said that the mid-range J and A ranges aren't something that a network would shout about as being 'world changing'.

According to the latest leaks from inside the company, the Galaxy S10 phones will be available to pre-order as soon as the official keynote has wrapped up on February 25, 2019 with an official release date pegged for Friday March 8, 2019, while the Galaxy X folding phone could be on sale as early as the end of March or start of April.

We'll bring you more details as we get them.