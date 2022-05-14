What can a Mac do that a PC can't?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for the best laptops or best desktops then you've inevitably come across a lot of fantastic Mac and Windows PCs to consider.

Almost everyone in the world uses Windows, either by choice or because their workplace does, and that's fine. Apple offers a much more boutique, expensive experience that is worth it for some people.

If you have an iPad Air and iPhone 13, for example, then getting a MacBook Pro (or iMac or Mac Studio) is a no-brainer: it'll work seamlessly with your existing setup. But if you're running a Samsung Galaxy S22, things get a little more complicated.

The selection in 2022 is massive, too, which further complications things and Windows PC makers have been stepping up their game in recent years, helping solve some previous pain-points, such as the trackpad.

To help you make the best decision – and because it's fun – we decided to make a list of five things that a Mac can do that a Windows PC can't (or at least does worse).

So, let's dive in...

Trackpads

(Image credit: Apple)

Anyone who has used even a new Windows laptop knows the pain of the trackpad. Acer, Dell, and all the others, for some reason, just haven't figured it out yet.

Apple has – and the MacBook is so much better for it. While it's not a recent innovation, the latest models have got some of the largest trackpads on any laptops and they're a dream.

Honestly, using a MacBook Pro with a trackpad feels in some ways like using an iPhone. Pinching to zoom, swiping this way and that, it's excellent. Head into an Apple Store to give one and try and you'll become a convert.

Apple Silicon

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has recently taken things up a notch with its laptop and desktop line-ups by rolling out its own silicon, designed by the company and made by TSMC.

The end result is incredible: huge amounts of power, no fan noise, and very little energy consumption. While it might not match a Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti for raw GPU power, it certainly gets close in most other tasks.

If you use a lot of legacy applications that haven't yet been updated then you might want to hold off, but if you workload includes the Adobe suite or lots of Chrome, then it's seriously worth a look.

iPhone integration

(Image credit: Apple)

As we said at the top, if you own an Android then this section isn't for you. But if you're one of the hundreds of millions of people that own an iPhone or iPad, then getting a Mac is a no-brainer.

The integration with Apple's smartphones and software is unbelievable good: the default Notes app syncs instantly, as does Safari, Reminders, Calendar, and everything else.

With features like Handoff, you can also easily switch between devices and Apple is planning Universal Control, which lets a Mac user control an iPad with a mouse – no setup required.

You might be thinking, well, of course Apple products work well together, but it's an example of how good an ecosystem can be when you've bought into all aspects of it while being something that Windows PCs just can't match.

Excellent product support

(Image credit: Apple)

This one is harder to quantify – and there are horror stories – but Apple's willingness to be generous when it comes to repairing and troubleshooting issues with its devices far surpasses Windows PCs on the whole.

Apple's insistence on controlling the whole experience means that, by and large, you can be sure that the company will know what's wrong and be able to fix it. There are also a lot of Apple Stores across the land, all of which will help you out.

Conversely, the customer experience when buying a Windows PC can often be lacklustre because the company selling it did not make it. Of course, you can rely on endless Reddit forums, but that's not quite as satisfying as seeing a real person.

Gaming...

(Image credit: Apple)

... Just kidding.

It can't all be good: the Mac is not, and has never been, a platform for gaming – even with Apple Silicon.

If you're looking to get a good gaming rig going, or buy one off the shelf, then you're going to be running Windows and loving it.

Maybe in 100 years, Apple will have caught up, but right now the Mac is just not good for gaming at all.

Convinced? We've found the best MacBook deals