Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 vs Nike Metcon 6: which are the best workout shoes?

What are the best workout shoes? The workout shoes market is dominated by a handful of brands, including Nike, Under Armour, Reebok and Inov-8, but here, we are going to pit two of the best models against each other to see which one is best: Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2? Which one is more flexible? Where do these workout shoes excel? Most importantly, what's the difference between the two?

Before we go any further, it's best to point out what the difference is between the best workout shoes and the best running shoes. After all, you can run in workout shoes and workout in running shoes, right? Absolutely, but there is a difference in performance and comfort levels when using the right shoes for the right type of training. While you can perform the best HIIT workout in running shoes, we would recommend using dedicated workout shoes the best kettlebell workout. Easy as that.

Running shoes are generally more responsive and focus on supporting the foot throughout the gait cycle, not to mention they are also optimised for maximum 'energy return', a process that recycles the impact force into forward momentum through cushioning.

On the other hand, workout shoes generally have better traction on hard floors and offer a wider sole structure for increased stability. Workout shoes are designed for better jumping and landing performance, plus to stay put when you attempt heavy lifts in the gym. Soft foams, like the one used in the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, are not stable enough for such stunts.

(Image credit: Nike)

Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 vs Nike Metcon 6: the tech

The Nike Metcon 6 is a slightly updated version of the Metcon 5 and admittedly, it doesn't bring anything revolutionary to the table. That's fine, though, as the Metcon 5 is a very capable workout shoe that offers a great workout experience. The main difference between the Metcon 5 and 6 is the latter's updated upper which is said to be '18% more breathable'. Other than that, you get the same sole, the same construction and even the same Hyperlift insert.

Under Armour, being touted as a disruptor brand in the fitness industry, has a lot to prove here. The TriBase Reign 2 improves on the formula used in the OG TriBase and provides even more traction, durability and stability than its predecessor. The sole of the TriBase 2 is flexible yet stable, making it ideal for for plyo exercises such as barbell snatches and box jumps.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2: workout performance

Not surprisingly, both shoes provide excellent workout performance. The Nike Metcon 6 is more suited for lifts and stationary exercises given it's lower profile while the TriBase Reign 2 excels when it comes to jumps and rapid changes in direction. Both shoes have tremendous amounts of traction and provide a steady platform for heavy lifts.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2: ergonomics

The Nike Metcon 6 has a low-sitting collar which makes getting in and out of the shoes easier, but this also means that the shoes offer less support around the ankles. The laces on the Metcon 6 are prone to get undone so you'd better have them in a double knot when working out, just in case.

The Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 has much better heel support than the Metcon 6. The sock-like upper hugs the rear of the foot well and the external heel counter provides just the right amount of support. Getting out of the shoes is a bit more complicated, though, especially after a sweaty workout.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2: aesthetics

Whether we like the looks of anything comes down to personal taste but we would like to argue that the Nike Metcon 6 has a bit more personality to it than the TriBase Reign 2. Not like the latter is ugly but the Nike offers more variety and less subtle looks. The TriBase Reign 2 is far from being an eyesore but it is definitely not as eye catching as the Nike.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2: verdict

Considering that both of these shoes will most likely be worn for metcon-style workouts, we think there is a clear winner here: apart from not looking as 'chic' as its rival, the Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 reigns supreme over the Metcon 6. It offers more support, comfort and flexibility, as well as being generally cheaper than the Nike.

Nevertheless, the Metcon 6 is an excellent workout shoe and given the fact that it costs the same as its predecessor, if you haven't got a Metcon 5 already and are keen on wearing Nikes only, getting a Nike Metcon 6 is not a bad investment. Especially if there is a deal going on somewhere.