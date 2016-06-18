Best screen protector for your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more

Previous Next 1/6

Best screen protector for your phone?

From the best screen protector for iPhone to impressive versions for just about every other device on the market, this is the ultimate round-up of the best ways to protect your precious phone display.

While screen protectors have been around for years, they used to be made of flimsy plastic that peeled off almost instantly. Not anymore though, modern screen protectors are constructed from tempered glass and often feature a coating that repels pesky smudges and oily residue.

From Zagg to Copter, these are the best screen protectors you can buy for your smartphone - click through to check them out.

Looking for an iPhone case? Check out the best iPhone 6 and 6S cases to buy now