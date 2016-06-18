By Dan Grabham
Best screen protector for your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more
Protect your phone with a glass screen protector
From the best screen protector for iPhone to impressive versions for just about every other device on the market, this is the ultimate round-up of the best ways to protect your precious phone display.
While screen protectors have been around for years, they used to be made of flimsy plastic that peeled off almost instantly. Not anymore though, modern screen protectors are constructed from tempered glass and often feature a coating that repels pesky smudges and oily residue.
From Zagg to Copter, these are the best screen protectors you can buy for your smartphone - click through to check them out.
Tech21 makes really impressive phone cases, some that have even saved our brand-new devices after a nasty drop, so it's no surprise that its screen protectors are great too. The SelfHeal protector is available for a variety of devices, including the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S6, and boasts a multi-layer system that features the same BASF polymer found in bulletproof glass. A soft bottom layer dampens force, while a tough top layer spreads it.
Around £11 | Buy Tech 21 Impact Self Heal
Constructed from a chemically tempered glass that is super strong, yet doesn't diminish the quality of the display, Copter's Exoglass is one of the best ways to protect your smartphone screen. The fitting is perfect, it works with a whole load of Android, Windows Phone and Apple devices and manages to put an end to pesky finger smudges.
From £24 | Buy Copter Exoglass
With tapered edges and a smooth, polished finish, Zagg's InvisibleShield is a sleek looking tempered glass screen protector. It's just 0.4mm thick, so adds barely any size to your device and the oil resistant coating does a good job at repelling fingerprints and keeping residue off the display. Compatibility is excellent too, with the majority of smartphone and tablets supported, from Apple's iPhone 6 to Samsung's Galaxy Note 4.
Around £16 | Buy Zagg InvisibleShield Glass
One of the thinnest on test, Belkin's InvisiGlass for iPhone 5 and 5S measures in at just 0.2mm thick, making it virtually undetectable when it's placed on your device. The glass is strong and flexible, it's been designed to meet optometric standards and it does the job pretty well.
£15 | Buy Belkin TrueClear InvisiGlass
