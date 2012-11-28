By T3 Online
Kickstarter games we want to play right now
Best Kickstarter game projects so far
Best Kickstarter game projects so far
Described as 'Dungeon Keeper meets Dwarf Fortress” Indie developer Simon Roth whose previous work includes Kinectimals has successfully raised the cash he needs to make the god game inspired by 70's hard sc-fi. Set in 2113, Maia's action focuses on surviving and escaping the hostile surface of a world keeping your colony in good health. An early alpha version is set for early next year when it will be available on Linux, Mac and PC.
Backers: 8,083 | Money raised: £140, 127 (£100,000 funding successful) | Link: Maia
Peter Molyneux, the man behind Fable and cube-destroying mobile game Curiosity has reached out to fans to help fund his re-invention of the iconic game Populous. Opting for multiplayer and single player action, the concept of the Godus will revolve around raging war against other cults. The good news is that it is being pitched for PC, iOS and Android, and we expect the graphics to be an improvement on the 8-Bit kind used for the last game.
Backers: 6,406 | Money raised: £172,581 (£450,000 goal) | Link: Godus
This murder mystery adventure game gets you in a swamp investigating, hunting for clues and interrogating suspects. SFB Games, formerly known as The Super Flash Bros. are responsible for games such as The Arrow of Time and Haunt the House and have been working on this point and click title for a year and a half. It's set to be available for iPad, iPhone, Android devices and has now added support for Windows, Mac and Linux.
Backers: 2,009 l Money raised: $29,611 (Funding successful) l Link: Detective Grimoire
Fight crazy animals as the hero, Tim Burr, the time-travelling lumberjack, this 8-bit adventure is reminiscent of Homerunner's Peasant Quest but aims to bring that combined with classic beat-em-up's like Final Fight to touch screen. With gameplay across a variety of time periods there should be plenty of retro-style graphics and animation. The good news is that you will be able to punch a bear and other woodland based creatures on iOS and Android devices.
Backers: 381 l Money raised: £4,096 (£5,000 goal) l Link: FIST OF AWESOME
This surreal 2D platformer sees your character jumping around the screen collecting hidden pigs. With each level bringing harder jumps, impossible wall jumps and harder to find pigs, this game wants to challenge the player. The indie developer hopes to release PuzzlePork on PC, Mac, iOS and Android.
Backers: 7 l Money raised: £668 (funding successful) l Link: PuzzlePork
Another blast from the retro gaming past, the original Dizzy creators Andrew and Philip Oliver are turning to the crowd funding website to bring its egg-shaped hero to PC and iOS devices. Set to take full advantage of the touchscreen tech on the likes of the iPhone and Windows 8 devices no doubt there will be more than 200 puzzles which range from physics and time-based and all the action will be in full 3D animation. If it makes it's lofty goal, you can expect to play it around this time next year.
Backers: 619 | Money raised: £18,470 (£35,000 goal) | Link: Dizzy Returns
Republique is a stealth action game developed by some of the industry veterans that brought you the likes of F.E.A.R, Halo: Reach and Metal Gear Solid. Designed specifically for touch based devices with a separate PC and Mac version in mind, Republique is the attempt at bringing a triple A title to the touch devices. You help young women, Hope, escape her country ruled by 1984-esque government through the control of computer hardware and surveillance cameras.
Backers: 11,611 | Money raised: $555,662 (Funding successful) | Link: Republique
When talking about Kickstarter it's hard not to mention the success story of Tim Schafer's Double Fine Adventure game. Tim Schafer, a beloved gem of the gaming industry known for making high quality, whacky videogames, wanted to make another point and click adventure game of the quality of his previous endeavours into the genre which were much loved by their fans. Knowing any publisher today not presented with a generic brown and grey Call of Duty clone would laugh in his face, Schafer appealed to the Kickstarter community and raised $3,336,000 quite a fair bit more than his original $400,00 asking.
Backers: 87,142 | Money raised: $3,336,371 (Funding successful) | Link: Double Fine Adventure
When we say Shadowrun, you probably think of the rather average Xbox 360 FPS released a couple of years ago. Go back a little further and you'll find that Shadowrun was originally a pen & paper RPG (a la Dungeons & Dragons), and after that it was an excellent action RPG with versions on both the Super Nintendo and Sega Mega Drive. Original creator Jordan Weisman is bringing Shadowrun back, reimagined and updated but true to its original pen & paper roots. Expect a deep and immersive RPG experience centred on story-telling.
Backers: 36, 276 | Money raised: $1,836,447 (Funding successful) | Link: Shadowrun Returns
Clang is a peripheral based sword combat game from Neal Stephenson a self-proclaimed sword fighting fanatic. Unhappy with the way sword fighting was being portrayed in modern video games (*cough* Skyrim *cough*) Stephenson decided, using intuitive recognition technology, to make his own sword game that brought across the true finesse in fighting with a sword. Initially a one on one PC based combat arena it will eventually evolve into a full-fledged adventure game complete with realistic sword combat. It gained its entire asking fund of $500,000 on July 9th 2012.
Backers: 9,023 | Money raised: $526,125 (Funding successful) | Link: Clang
The digital card game for iOS, Android, Facebook, Mac, PC and Linux has been described as Magic the Gathering meets The Walking Dead and works similarly to OMGpop's Draw Something. So, you can pick it up and play other people anytime, anywhere you want. Featuring incredibly high res card detail with real actors and locations, Z is an intuitive, fun card game for the modern, technologically aware gamer.
Backers: 1,147 | Money raised: $124,288 (Funding successful) | Link: Z