Kickstarter games we want to play right now

Dizzy Returns

Another blast from the retro gaming past, the original Dizzy creators Andrew and Philip Oliver are turning to the crowd funding website to bring its egg-shaped hero to PC and iOS devices. Set to take full advantage of the touchscreen tech on the likes of the iPhone and Windows 8 devices no doubt there will be more than 200 puzzles which range from physics and time-based and all the action will be in full 3D animation. If it makes it's lofty goal, you can expect to play it around this time next year.

Backers: 619 | Money raised: £18,470 (£35,000 goal) | Link: Dizzy Returns